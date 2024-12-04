Graphjet Technology Schedules Business Update Call

Call scheduled for 9 AM ET on Thursday, December 12, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphjet Technology (“Graphjet” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq:GTI), a leading developer of patented technologies to produce graphite and graphene directly from agricultural waste, today announced that management will host a webcast and conference call to provide a business update at 9 AM ET on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

A live webcast of the call will be available by clicking here. Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Participants may also access the call by dialing (877) 407-9208 for domestic callers or (201) 493-6784 for international callers.

A replay of the call will be available for two weeks by dialing (844) 512-2921 for domestic callers or (412) 317-6671 for international callers and using Conference ID: 13750405. The archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd.

Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd. (Nasdaq: GTI) was founded in 2019 in Malaysia as an innovative graphene and graphite producer. Graphjet Technology has the world’s first patented technology to recycle palm kernel shells generated in the production of palm seed oil to produce single layer graphene and artificial graphite. Graphjet’s sustainable production methods utilizing palm kernel shells, a waste agricultural product that is common in Malaysia, will set a new shift in graphite and graphene supply chain of the world. For more information, please visit https://www.graphjettech.com/.

Graphjet Technology Contacts

Investors

GraphjetIR@icrinc.com

Media

GraphjetPR@icrinc.com

