MKS Instruments Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, was recognized today as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2025, presented by Newsweek and Statista, Inc.

“We are honored to be recognized for the second consecutive year as one of our nation’s most responsible companies by Newsweek and Statista,” said John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of MKS. “We are committed to providing our customers with world-leading innovative technology to help them succeed in a manner that also protects our planet and the communities in which we work and live.”

The America’s Most Responsible Companies ranking analyzes companies through a holistic view of corporate responsibility. An overall score is calculated for each company based on over 30 key performance indicators for the top 2,000 publicly traded U.S. companies by revenue and a public survey of 26,000 U.S. residents evaluating each company’s corporate social responsibility reputation.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world's leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com.

Contacts:

Bill Casey

Senior Director, Marketing Communications

Telephone: +1 (630) 995-6384

Email: press@mksinst.com

Kelly Kerry, Partner

Kekst CNC

Email: kerry.kelly@kekstcnc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.