Best Gutter Guard Installation Companies (2024): LeafFilter Gutter Protection Named Top Gutter Company by Expert Consumers

New York, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, a leading provider of gutter protection solutions in North America, has been recognized by Expert Consumers as one of the best gutter guard installation companies of 2024. This accolade highlights the company’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that safeguard homes from gutter-related issues.

LeafFilter Gutter Protection: A Trusted Name in Home Safety

As part of the Leaf Home™ portfolio, LeafFilter Gutter Protection offers solutions designed to enhance both home safety and homeowner convenience. Leaf Home encompasses a range of brands, including Leaf Home Stairlift, Leaf Home Water Solutions, and Leaf Home Enhancements, which collectively provide products that improve lifestyles and help homeowners maintain independence.

LeafFilter’s reputation as the leading pro-installed gutter guard system is reinforced by positive reviews from customers, media outlets, and review platforms. The company has served over one million homeowners across North America, earning recognition for its exceptional customer service and innovative product design.

LeafFilter’s gutter guards are available in a variety of colors and come with a lifetime warranty. Its patented, three-piece system combines a micromesh interior with durable uPVC framing to maximize debris repellency and weather resilience.

What Sets LeafFilter Apart

LeafFilter Gutter Protection’s advanced system ensures no holes, gaps, or large openings, effectively keeping out debris such as pine needles, shingle grit, and seed pods. Designed to work seamlessly with existing gutters, the system provides homeowners with a long-term solution to prevent clogs and related damage.

The patented three-piece system integrates cutting-edge technology:

Micromesh Screen: Constructed from surgical-grade stainless steel, the micromesh is resistant to rust and corrosion. With a 275-micron fine mesh, it prevents common gutter debris from entering the gutters.

Durable uPVC Material: The uPVC frame ensures the system will not warp or deteriorate over time, offering long term durability.

Built-In Pitch: Designed with an optimal angle, the system effectively sheds debris while allowing water to flow smoothly into the gutters.

By combining innovation, reliability, and superior performance, LeafFilter Gutter Protection continues to set the standard for gutter guard solutions, earning its place among the best in the industry.

