Option Care Health to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (“Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, will participate in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, being held in San Francisco, on Monday, January 13, 2025, including a presentation at 1:30pm PT. The webcast and related presentation materials will be available online at https://investors.optioncarehealth.com.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 7,500 team members including more than 4,500 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com.

