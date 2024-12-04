Blue Line Pest Police Expands Reach with Very First Franchise Territory

The pest control company will soon be offering its services to more customers thanks to its latest franchise sale.

We have continued to build momentum since we launched this opportunity and are looking forward to many more franchise partners to come aboard this coming year.” — Chris Conner, President of Franchise Marketing Systems

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Line Pest Police , a Texas-based pest control company specializing in pest control, environmental inspection, and termite control services, has just announced its very first franchise sale . The sale marks a historic milestone for the company as it brings aboard its first franchise partner in an effort to expand nationwide.Founded by Travis and Lexie Huckaby in 2016, Blue Line Pest Police works to bring an unparalleled dedication to its customers, drawing on the founders’ public service roots, where they served in law enforcement for over 30 years.“Our team is thrilled to see this newest territory for Blue Line Pest Police,” said Chris Conner, President of Franchise Marketing Systems . “We have continued to build momentum since we launched this opportunity and are looking forward to many more franchise partners to come aboard this coming year.”The extent of services offered is impressive, ranging from bed bug extermination and ant control to wasp control and wildlife removal. Blue Line Pest Control can even help remove bees safely and relocate them to a new area. The company is certified as an Associate Certified Entomologist.New franchisees will find a streamlined blueprint for operations, including comprehensive training, marketing strategies, and ongoing support. The company’s franchise opportunity is open to prospective business owners anywhere in the United States and offers a dialed-in approach to a recession resistant service list. Franchisees benefit from Blue Line Pest Police’s established brand reputation and expertise, empowering them to deliver a perfected roster of pest control solutions to their communities.Learn more about owning this pest control franchise by visiting Blue Line Pest Police’s website — www.bluelinepestfranchise.com . Learn more about their services at www.bluelinepest.com About Blue Line Pest PoliceFounded by Travis and Lexie Huckaby in 2016, Blue Line Pest Police specializes in pest control, environmental inspections, and termite control. Blue Line Pest Police is dedicated to offering franchise partners the tools and support they need to thrive in any region — visit www.bluelinepestfranchise.com to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.