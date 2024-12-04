Strivacity Named a Leader in Customer Identity and Access Management by Independent Research Firm

Strivacity received 5 out of 5 scores in 12 criteria, the most of any vendor evaluated

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strivacity, a leading provider of customer identity and access management (CIAM) solutions, today announced it has been named by Forrester Research, Inc. as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Identity and Access Management Solutions, Q4 2024. Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, gave Strivacity five out of five ratings in 12 criteria, more than any other vendor evaluated.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a leader in the Forrester CIAM Wave,” said Keith Graham, Strivacity co-founder and chief executive officer. “We believe this recognition reflects not just why we started Strivacity, but also what our customers experience every day—with Strivacity, you’re not just getting a product; you’re gaining a trusted partner with industry leading identity expertise.”

Forrester evaluated 15 vendors across 19 different criteria using its publicly available methodology. The report offers a guide for organizations evaluating solutions to optimize and secure their customers’ online experience.

Strivacity received the highest possible scores in 12 criteria, including:

1. Users and roles

2. Privacy, consent management, and profiling

3. Authentication and authorization

4. Customer self-service policy management

5. Business systems integration policy management

6. Fraud management integration

7. Reporting and dashboarding

8. Vision

9. Roadmap

10. Partner ecosystem

11. Pricing flexibility and transparency

12. Community



According to the report: “Customers praised the Strivacity responsive support and engineering, and low-code/no-code orchestration and customer self-service built-in capabilities are easy to use.” It also noted, “the solution is a great fit for organizations that want quick time to value and are willing to invest in learning skills required to implement and operate a smaller vendor’s CIAM solution.”

“Our strong support and hands-on engagement model enable organizations to navigate customer identity challenges with ease,” said Graham. “Customers consistently choose Strivacity for our ability to deliver a single solution that simplifies sign-in journeys and significantly reduces the costs for managing customer accounts—all without the complexity of managing multiple products.”

Strivacity’s impact is reflected in the experiences of its customers:

“Strivacity proved to be the perfect solution for us and has become a vital partner in our success. The platform went live in just weeks, with an implementation cost far lower than other solutions we evaluated,” said Mark Rosa, CIO at Mohegan. “Strivacity’s simplicity allows us to manage the solution without adding staff, and their continued partnership has helped us improve our customer experience across all our entertainment resorts globally.”

For additional perspective, check out our blog post:

Strivacity Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ : Customer Identity and Access Management Solutions, Q4 2024

Complimentary copy of report: https://strivacity.com/forrester

About Strivacity

Strivacity helps brands add secure sign-up and sign-in capabilities to their customer-facing applications without tying up a crew of developers or consultants. We offer a unified customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that uses clicks (coding optional) so organizations can get going fast and don’t have to choose between creating great customer experiences, securing their customers’ data and staying compliant with fast-changing privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA. To learn more about Strivacity, visit https://strivacity.com/ .

Contact:

James Gallagher

Spire Communications for Strivacity

(919) 308-0738

jgallagher@spirecomm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.