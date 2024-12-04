Correction: AUA Announces 2025 Distinguished Awards Recognizing Top Urologists

BALTIMORE, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Urological Association (AUA) announced today the list of 2025 award recipients recognizing top urologists in the field. The winners will be recognized at the Association's Annual Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, next April. The ceremony will celebrate physician researchers and educators for their contributions to the field of medicine, the specialty of urology and the AUA.

The following awards will be presented:

Ramon Guiteras Award: The Ramon Guiteras Award is presented annually to an individual for outstanding contributions to the art and science of urology. Joseph A. Smith Jr., MD, will receive this award for longstanding unparalleled leadership, mentorship and global health contributions in urology.

Hugh Hampton Young Award: The Hugh Hampton Young Award is presented annually to an individual for their outstanding contributions to the study of genitourinary tract disease. David F. Jarrard, MD, will receive this award for scientific and clinical contributions to the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer.

Gold Cystoscope Award: The Gold Cystoscope Award is presented annually to a urologist distinguished by outstanding professional contributions within 10 years of residency training. Ryan S. Hsi, MD, will receive this award for innovative research into the pathophysiology, epidemiology, genetics and management of urolithiasis .

Mid-Career Award: The Mid-Career Award is presented to a urologist distinguished by outstanding contributions to the profession in research, clinical urology or advocacy between 10 and 20 years of completing residency training. Melissa R. Kaufman, MD, PhD, will receive this award for outstanding research, patient care, leadership in reconstructive urology and mentoring women in urology.

Lifetime Achievement Award: The Lifetime Achievement Award may be presented annually to an individual who has made outstanding contributions to advance the mission and goals of the AUA. Gerald H. Jordan, MD, will be honored for advancing the field of urologic reconstruction and for exceptional contributions to the educational goals of the AUA.

Eugene Fuller Triennial Prostate Award: The Eugene Fuller Triennial Prostate Award may be given once every three years to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the study of the prostate gland and its associated diseases. James A. Eastham, MD, will receive this award for compassionate patient advocacy and the advancement of prostate cancer treatment.

Victor A. Politano Award: The Victor A. Politano Award is presented annually to an individual for outstanding research and work in the field of incontinence and for enhancing the treatment of incontinent patients, thereby helping to improve their quality of life. E. Ann Gormley, MD, MSc, will receive this award for contributions to urinary incontinence through exceptional research and pioneering educational leadership.

William P. Didusch Art and History Award: The William P. Didusch Art and History Award promotes and recognizes contributions to urological art, including, but not limited to, illustrations, sculpture, still photography, motion pictures and television productions. Sutchin R. Patel, MD, will receive this award for important contributions to the understanding and appreciation of the history of urology.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award: The Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award is presented annually to an AUA member for outstanding impact on urologic diversity. Tracy M. Downs, MD, will receive this award for mentorship and devotion to advancing diversity and inclusion programs in urology.

Distinguished Contribution Awards: Distinguished Contribution Awards may be presented annually to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the science and practice of urology, including, but not limited to, a specialty area, military service or the development of new technologies. The following individuals will be recognized with this award:

S. Duke Herrell III, MD , for innovative research, patient care and teaching of minimally invasive, robotic and image guided surgeries.

for innovative research, patient care and teaching of minimally invasive, robotic and image guided surgeries. Jean V. Joseph, MD, MBA , for pioneering contributions in robotic surgery, inspired teaching and dedicated leadership in urology.

for pioneering contributions in robotic surgery, inspired teaching and dedicated leadership in urology. James M. McKiernan, MD, for outstanding contributions in urologic oncology and research outcomes for bladder cancer patients.

Distinguished Service Awards: The Distinguished Service Awards are presented annually to individuals for outstanding service in advancing the goals of the AUA. The following individuals will receive this award:

Peter N. Bretan Jr., MD , for exceptional service as a physician, patient advocate and humanitarian.

for exceptional service as a physician, patient advocate and humanitarian. Frederick A. Gulmi, MD , for exemplifying the mission of the AUA, particularly in shaping residency programs and resident education.

for exemplifying the mission of the AUA, particularly in shaping residency programs and resident education. Kurt A. McCammon, MD, for contributions to international humanitarian efforts and work in advancing genitourinary reconstruction.

Gold-Headed Cane Award: The Gold-Headed Cane Award is presented to a senior urologist distinguished by outstanding contributions to the profession and to the AUA. The inspiration for the AUA Gold-Headed Cane dates back to a highly respected tradition that began in the 17th century. The gold-headed cane was first carried by Dr. Radcliffe from 1689 to 1714, and it accompanied him on many consultations in London, England. He was known by royalty for his medical skills and was considered an outstanding practitioner. Dr. Radcliffe was the first to pass the cane along to a successor whom he considered to be the greatest English physician of his time. AUA continues this tradition by presenting this award to Douglas A. Husmann, MD, for a career dedicated to improvements in clinical practice to enhance patient care.

Presidential Citations: Presidential Citations are presented to individuals deemed to have significantly promoted the cause of urology. The AUA President chooses each recipient. This honor will be bestowed upon the following individuals:

E. Jason Abel, MD , for leadership in building a surgical oncology program and mentorship of urological oncologists.

for leadership in building a surgical oncology program and mentorship of urological oncologists. Walid Farhat, MD, GPLLM , for excellence in leadership, clinical experience and mentorship in pediatric urology.

for excellence in leadership, clinical experience and mentorship in pediatric urology. Sarah E. McAchran, MD , for leadership, program development and faculty mentorship in female urology and women’s pelvic wellness.

for leadership, program development and faculty mentorship in female urology and women’s pelvic wellness. Kristina L. Penniston, MD, PhD, RD , for seminal work in nutritional therapy to prevent kidney stones and creating the NIH CAIRIBU research collaborative network.

for seminal work in nutritional therapy to prevent kidney stones and creating the NIH CAIRIBU research collaborative network. Kyle A. Richards, MD , for creation of a bladder cancer program and leadership in advocacy to uphold relative value unit assessment.

for creation of a bladder cancer program and leadership in advocacy to uphold relative value unit assessment. William A. Ricke, PhD, for seminal research with O’Brien Center funding in benign urologic diseases and research network collaboration.

