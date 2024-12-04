WikiEXPO Dubai 2024: Celebrating FinTech Innovation with "Seeing Diversity · Trading Safely" – A Resounding Success

Dubai, UAE, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The WikiEXPO Dubai 2024, hosted by WikiGlobal, successfully concluded on November 27, attracting wide attention from the global financial technology sector. The event was co-organized by WikiFX and the Australian Computer and Law Association (AUSCL), with strong support from the Mauritius Financial Services Institute (FSI) and the government of Liberland. Through an innovative hybrid model of online and offline participation, WikiEXPO Dubai 2024 achieved an impressive 1,267,886 online views and gathered 3500+ on-site participants, bringing together 550+ industry leaders and attracting close coverage from over 1300+ global media outlets.

Focusing on Fintech Frontiers, Discussing Safe Trading Practices

This expo centered around the theme “Seeing Diversity, Trading Safely,” attracting 3500+ industry decision-makers, innovators, and investors from around the globe. Key discussions included new forms of financial crime and cutting-edge practices in anti-money laundering, the financial derivatives market in the UAE, and the impact of artificial intelligence on the financial technology landscape in the UAE. The content covered a wide range of topics including financial regulatory compliance, anti-money laundering, forex, digital currency, blockchain, DeFi, Web3, RWA, artificial intelligence, ESG, climate risk, banking, and digital assets CBDC, providing attendees with a unique platform to gain insights into future trends in financial technology.

Industry Leaders Gather to Discuss New Industry Trends

The event featured several industry leaders and speakers, including Braden Perry from Kennehertz Perry, Dr. Mohamed Damak from S&P Global Ratings, Justin Sun from TRON, Naushad Khadun from FSI Mauritius, John Riggins from BTC Ltd., Reeve Collins from WeFi and Tether (EX), Kamran Khan from FinTech Professional, Hasnae Taleb from Minultiy Capital, Gustavo Antonio Montero from Carter Capital, Hafedh Ajmi from PwC Middle East, and Myriam Ben Sayeh from Mastercard. These respected guests shared their insights on hot topics such as financial regulatory compliance, anti-money laundering, and blockchain trends.

Guests expressed that WikiEXPO Dubai 2024 provided them with a rare platform for exchange. Mr. Naushad Khadun noted that he learned about the perspectives of experts and investors from around the world regarding future investments and expectations for forex investment regulation. Dr. Mohamed Damak believed that the expo built a bridge for global financial investors, contributing to maintaining safety in financial trading and promoting robust development in financial technology. Mr. Braden Perry emphasized that the expo not only connected global financial investors but also established a safety barrier for forex trading.



Top Forex Influencers Selection Announced, Leading Industry Trends

Additionally, the expo revealed the results of the WikiEXPO 2024 Top Forex Influencers Selection, honoring the most popular 30 influencers in the forex sector. These industry leaders, recognized for their exceptional contributions and wide influence in the financial technology field, have earned the trust and recognition of over 1,000,000 global investors, making them some of the most prominent figures in the industry.

In the context of diversified investment development trends, WikiGlobal launched several events focused on trading safety, bringing together renowned influencers and industry elites in the global investment community to share professional insights and experiences within the WikiFX Business community, helping investors better grasp market dynamics and investment opportunities.

Since its launch, the WikiFX Community has garnered significant attention from industry professionals. The successful conclusion of WikiEXPO Dubai 2024 is not the end; the community will continue to host a variety of enriching online and offline activities, providing participants with more business opportunities and channels, creating a more open industry ecosystem, and jointly building a healthier and more trustworthy financial market environment.

WikiEXPO: A Communication Platform in the Fintech Field

WikiEXPO Dubai 2024 not only provided industry participants with a platform to gain deeper insights into future trends in financial technology but also facilitated exchanges and collaborations on cutting-edge technologies. Through this event, attendees could delve into the latest developments in financial technology and explore new opportunities for win-win cooperation. The successful hosting of this expo marks a significant milestone in the financial technology sector. In the future, WikiEXPO will continue to leverage its leading role in the Fintech field, providing more opportunities for exchange and cooperation for global industry participants, jointly promoting the robust development of the Fintech industry and enhancing the safety of the trading environment.

About WikiEXPO

WikiEXPO, established in 2019, is a fintech expo focused on trading environment safety. By creating a leading global fintech expo and integrating various industry resources, it promotes healthy competition and orderly development. It is a grand event that combines authoritative information, industry wisdom, networking, and business opportunities. To date, WikiEXPO has successfully hosted dozens of expos across more than ten countries.

