Questex’s Fierce Healthcare Announces 2024 Innovation Awards Winners

Awards Program Showcases Outstanding Innovations Driving Improvements and Transforming the Healthcare Industry; Unveils Innovation Report that Feature Winners

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Healthcare today announces the winners of the Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards. The program showcases outstanding innovation that is driving improvements and transforming the industry.

“The Innovation Awards winners showcase the organizations that have demonstrated innovative solutions that have the greatest potential to save money, engage patients or revolutionize the healthcare industry,” says Rebecca Willumson, SVP and Publisher of Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma. “We are very pleased to congratulate the winners on their accomplishments.”

Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards winners:

Artificial Intelligence Solutions: CaRi-Heart ® Technology; Caristo Diagnostics

Clinical Information Management: Avo

Data Analytics/Business Intelligence: DSO Analytics; Overjet

Digital/Mobile Health Solutions: Cionic Neural Sleeve; CIONIC

Financial/Operational Solutions: RE Assist; Real Endpoints

Population Health Management/Patient Engagement Solutions: p2FA Connect; Nucleotrace

The expert panel of judges reviewed the hundreds of awards submissions and determined which companies demonstrated innovative technologies and services that have the potential to make the greatest impact for biotech and pharma companies.

Winners are featured in the Fierce Healthcare Innovation Report. Click here to read the report.

