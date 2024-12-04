The growing demand for artificial sweeteners is mainly driven by the increasing rates of diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, along with heightened health awareness among consumers, which is fueling the demand for low-calorie foods. Additionally, ongoing research and development efforts, resulting in new product launches, are contributing to market growth throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

New York, USA, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Artificial Sweeteners Market to Observe Growth at a CAGR of ~4% by 2030 | DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Artificial Sweeteners Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading artificial sweeteners companies’ market shares, challenges, artificial sweeteners market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market artificial sweeteners companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Artificial Sweeteners Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global artificial sweeteners market during the forecast period.

In the type segment of the artificial sweeteners market, the stevia category had a significant revenue share in the year 2023.

Notable artificial sweeteners companies such as Cargill, Incorporated, Nestlé S.A., Tate and Lyle, Ingredion, ADM, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Roquette Frères, NutraSweetM™ Co., Hermes Sweeteners Ltd., MORITA KAGAKU KOGYO CO., LTD, Sunwin Stevia International Inc, Foodchem International Corporation, Pyure Brands, LLC, DFI Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Codexis, Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Tereos SA, GLG LIFE TECH CORP., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and several others, are currently operating in the artificial sweeteners market.

In May 2024, Blue Tree, an Israeli food tech firm, has obtained FDA approval for its unique sugar reduction technology.

, an Israeli food tech firm, has obtained FDA approval for its unique sugar reduction technology. In November 2022, Tate & Lyle PLC announced a new addition to its sweetener portfolio, named ERYTESSE Erythritol. ERYTESSE Erythritol has 70% of the sweetness of sucrose and a similar temporal profile, with zero calories. Through this addition, it expanded its ability to help customers deliver on consumer demand for healthier, sugar and calorie-reduced products.

Artificial Sweeteners Overview

Artificial sweeteners are low-calorie or calorie-free chemical substances used as a substitute for sugar. Commonly found in diet sodas, sugar-free snacks, and low-calorie desserts, they provide sweetness without the added calories, making them popular among individuals managing weight or conditions like diabetes. These sweeteners, such as aspartame, sucralose, and saccharin, are hundreds of times sweeter than sugar, allowing for smaller quantities to achieve the same level of sweetness. They do not cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels, which makes them a safer choice for people with glucose intolerance. Moreover, their versatility in food manufacturing enables the creation of a variety of low-calorie food products, catering to the growing demand for healthier dietary options.

Despite their benefits, artificial sweeteners have sparked debates over their safety and health implications. Some studies suggest that excessive consumption may disrupt gut microbiota, potentially affecting metabolism and digestion. Concerns have also been raised about potential links to conditions like headaches or even long-term chronic diseases, although regulatory agencies like the FDA and EFSA deem approved artificial sweeteners safe within prescribed limits. Recent research continues to evaluate their impact on appetite regulation and sugar cravings, as some users report an increased preference for sweet flavors over time. Balancing their use with natural sweeteners and a holistic dietary approach remains essential for maintaining overall health.





Artificial Sweeteners Market Insights

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global artificial sweeteners market in 2023, driven by growing health consciousness among consumers. This trend is largely attributed to the rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes in the population, as well as the introduction of awareness campaigns and innovative product launches that are fueling market growth in the region.

The high rates of obesity and diabetes in major Asia-Pacific countries, combined with increasing awareness initiatives and product introductions, are expected to further boost demand for artificial sweeteners. Changing dietary preferences, including a shift toward low-calorie and zero-calorie foods, particularly in the processed and packaged food sector, are also contributing to the market’s expansion.

For instance, in October 2021, BeatO, a prominent digital health platform in India, partnered with Republic Media Network to launch *India Beats Diabetes,* a comprehensive awareness program. The campaign aimed to educate people with diabetes and pre-diabetes on effective management strategies through expert guidance from renowned doctors and coaches.

Similarly, in November 2022, Lakanto, a leading global brand under Saraya Japan, introduced its monk fruit-based sweetener in India. Monk fruit's sweetness derives from mogrosides—antioxidant compounds—rather than fructose or sucrose. As a result, the extract is calorie-free, carb-free, and does not impact blood glucose levels, making it a popular sugar alternative.

In conclusion, the rising incidence of obesity and diabetes, coupled with innovative product launches and targeted awareness programs, is expected to drive the demand for artificial sweeteners in the Asia-Pacific region from 2024 to 2030.

Artificial Sweeteners Market Dynamics

The artificial sweeteners market is a rapidly evolving segment of the global food and beverage industry, driven by growing consumer demand for healthier alternatives to sugar. With rising awareness about the health risks associated with excessive sugar consumption, such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, consumers are increasingly seeking low-calorie or zero-calorie sweetener options. This shift has catalyzed the development of new artificial sweeteners that offer enhanced taste profiles and greater versatility in food and beverage applications.

A key driver of the artificial sweeteners market is the global trend toward health-conscious lifestyles. Governments and public health organizations have implemented sugar taxes and awareness campaigns to reduce sugar consumption, further encouraging the adoption of alternative sweeteners. The food and beverage industry, in response, has innovated with sugar-free or reduced-sugar products, which rely heavily on sweeteners like aspartame, sucralose, saccharin, and acesulfame potassium. These sweeteners are popular for their high sweetness intensity, cost-effectiveness, and stability in various food processing conditions.

However, the market dynamics are not without challenges. The artificial sweeteners industry faces criticism regarding the safety and health implications of certain compounds. Studies and debates over potential side effects, such as metabolic disruptions or carcinogenic risks, have influenced consumer perceptions and regulatory scrutiny. This has spurred manufacturers to invest in research and development for more natural alternatives, such as plant-based stevia or monk fruit sweeteners, which are perceived as safer and more appealing to health-conscious consumers.

In the coming years, technological advancements, regulatory developments, and consumer preferences are expected to reshape the artificial sweeteners market. The integration of clean-label practices, sustainable sourcing, and the development of sweeteners with functional benefits (e.g., gut health improvement) will likely dominate innovation efforts. As the industry balances health concerns, cost pressures, and evolving consumer tastes, artificial sweeteners are poised to remain a vital part of the global food and beverage landscape.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Artificial Sweeteners Market CAGR ~4% Key Artificial Sweeteners Companies Cargill, Incorporated, Nestlé S.A., Tate and Lyle, Ingredion, ADM, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Roquette Frères, NutraSweetM™ Co., Hermes Sweeteners Ltd., MORITA KAGAKU KOGYO CO., LTD, Sunwin Stevia International Inc, Foodchem International Corporation, Pyure Brands, LLC, DFI Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Codexis, Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Tereos SA, GLG LIFE TECH CORP., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and others

Artificial Sweeteners Market Assessment

Artificial Sweeteners Market Segmentation Artificial Sweeteners Market Segmentation By Type: Stevia, Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, and Others Artificial Sweeteners Market Segmentation By Application: Dairy, Bakery, Confectionery, Beverages, and Others Artificial Sweeteners Market Segmentation By Distribution Channels: Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, General Stores, E-Commerce, and Others Artificial Sweeteners Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Artificial Sweeteners Market Report Introduction 2 Artificial Sweeteners Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Artificial Sweeteners Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Artificial Sweeteners Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Artificial Sweeteners Market Layout 8 Artificial Sweeteners Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

