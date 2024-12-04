Statement of Kirsten Baesler, North Dakota state school superintendent, in response to Gov. Doug Burgum’s budget address on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024

I want to express my appreciation and gratitude for Governor Burgum as he finishes his eight years of service to the people of North Dakota, and I wish him the best as he begins serving in President Trump’s Cabinet as interior secretary.

Governor Burgum has been a stalwart supporter of public education. He has promoted quality and innovation in our K-12 system. His commitment to innovation in education through personalized, competency-based learning and support of new academic standards for computer science and cybersecurity in our schools are just two examples of this.

I welcome the opportunity to work with our new governor, Kelly Armstrong; our new lieutenant governor, Michelle Strinden; and our legislators as we collaborate in drafting budget and policy proposals for the 2025 session that will benefit North Dakota students and their families. We have many issues to address, including teacher recruitment and retention and expanded educational opportunities for our students.

Gov.-elect Armstrong and Lt. Gov-elect Strinden have been thoughtful advocates for education during their careers in public service. Lt. Gov-elect Strinden, during her time in the North Dakota House, championed screening for dyslexia for our youngest students. Her efforts have been a great benefit to North Dakota families.

I look forward to the work we will do together for K-12 education on behalf of all North Dakotans.