Combating Hunger in the Hudson Valley

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the grand opening of the Regional Food Bank Hudson Valley’s new 50,000-square-foot food distribution center in the town of Montgomery, Orange County. The state-of-the-art facility will expand the organization’s capacity for food storage and distribution in order to better meet the growing demand for emergency food assistance across the Hudson Valley.

“No New Yorker should ever go hungry — and we’re investing in facilities and organizations that provide critical resources for anyone facing that devastating reality,” Governor Hochul said. “This brand-new facility will better ensure families and communities in the Hudson Valley have reliable access to fresh and nutritious food, and that we can meet the region’s food security needs well into the future.”

The new distribution center will allow for the safe storage of perishable food, such as fresh produce, dairy and meat, and provide improved sorting and distribution capabilities to support more than 400 local food pantries, shelters and other emergency food providers.

The distribution center was funded by a $10.7 million award from the Community Development Block Grant CARES program from New York State Homes and Community Renewal which addresses pandemic-related food insecurity and health challenges. Empire State Development supported this project with a $3.7 million capital grant recommended by the Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council. Additional support includes a $1.9 million contribution from the Regional Food Bank of the Hudson Valley and $9 million in private donations.

The facility’s opening comes as food insecurity continues to affect communities across the Hudson Valley, with the pandemic having exacerbated the need for emergency food assistance. The distribution center’s expanded cold storage capacity, larger sorting areas and improved food distribution systems will help ensure that the region’s most vulnerable populations can access food quickly and efficiently.

The new facility represents a generational investment in the region’s food security infrastructure. By enhancing storage capacity, improving food sorting and distribution processes and increasing the efficiency of food distribution, the distribution center will ensure that the Regional Food Bank Hudson Valley can continue to support the growing need for food assistance in the region.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “The opening of this new state-of-the-art warehouse is a testament to the State's commitment to improving food security for all New Yorkers. Our investment of almost $11 million will allow the Food Bank to serve the community with greater efficiency, improve access to healthy, nutritious meals throughout the Hudson Valley, and assist nearly 180,000 individuals facing food insecurity.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The new Hudson Valley distribution center reflects our continued support for strategic community development investments, which help to create jobs and generate regional economic growth. This project will strengthen the network that provides crucial assistance to residents in need, and provide new opportunities for the region’s farm economy.”

Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Dr. Marsha Gordon and Dr. Kristine Young said, “The Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council is proud to support the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley. This expansion project addresses a critical issue in our region and will help alleviate food insecurity for our communities. We are pleased to be a part of this impactful and necessary project.”

Regional Food Bank Hudson Valley CEO Tom Nardacci said, “Today is a major milestone for the Regional Food Bank Hudson Valley and the communities we serve. Sadly, food insecurity continues to be a serious threat, and the need has not waned since the pandemic. This year the Food Bank will distribute 55 million pounds of food, our second highest year ever behind 2020. The new distribution center will also allow us to source more local food, and create new partnerships with Hudson Valley farmers, producers and retailers. This project simply would not be possible without the support of Governor Hochul and we are extremely grateful for her leadership in the fight against hunger in New York.”

State Senator James Skoufis said, “I am thrilled to see the Regional Food Bank Hudson Valley's new home open at last. For decades the Food Bank has been supporting residents and families in our region when they fall on hard times. Need knows no season, but there couldn't be a better moment for this community safety net to re-open its doors. I've been proud to support this organization for many years and this project specifically. Thank you to the whole Food Bank team and everyone involved.”

Assemblymember Brian Maher said, “The greater Montgomery community is so proud to be the home of the Regional Food Bank Hudson Valley. During my time as town of Montgomery Supervisor our team made it a top priority to ensure our town became the new home of a state-of-the-art distribution facility. Playing a leadership role in identifying and facilitating the largest New York State grant the town of Montgomery had ever received is something we will always view as a generational collaboration. We know that this new building will help serve more families as countless residents continue to seek assistance from food pantries every day.”