Copper Manufacturer Invests $27 Million to Expand in Stokes County﻿

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that Wieland, a global copper manufacturer, will add 50 new jobs and invest more than $27 million in expanding its production facility in Pine Hall.

“North Carolina is a proud leader in manufacturing, and Wieland’s announcement to expand in Stokes County continues that tradition,” Governor Cooper said. “Our excellent workforce paired with a commitment to innovation make new jobs like these a reality.”

Wieland is one of the world’s leading suppliers of semi-finished copper and copper alloy products. With a global network of production sites, Wieland offers a range of solutions for customers in the air conditioning, refrigeration, electronics, and automotive industries. The company will expand its current facility in Pine Hall to meet rising market demand for tubing and energy-efficient cooling systems within the HVAC, defense, and aerospace industries. With the addition of new manufacturing lines, Wieland Copper Products will begin production of Tech Tubes — high-performance tubes designed to optimize heat transfer in air conditioning and refrigeration technology, and Cold Plates — energy-efficient cooling devices designed enhance the performance and lifespan of electronics.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates Wieland’s proud impact in Pine Hall as we grow and strengthen our influence on the community and the industry with high quality products made in America," said Ivan Di Stefano, President, Wieland Thermal Solutions and SVP Wieland Group. "I appreciate the commitment of the North Carolina Department of Commerce and Stokes County whose efforts were instrumental in advancing this project.”

“Wieland Copper Products’ expansion is a tremendous win, not only for the Pine Hall community, but for North Carolina’s prominent aerospace, defense, information technology, and manufacturing industries,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “I look forward to seeing this company expand in our great state, and the innovative, green technology they will produce.”

While wages vary by position, annual wages for new positions will average $56,900, exceeding the Stokes County average of $36,481. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $2.8 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $100,000 from the One North Carolina Fund awarded to Wieland Copper Products will help facilitate the company’s expansion in Stokes County. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“Wieland Copper Products has been a foundational member of our Pine Hall community for over a decade,” said N.C. Senator Dana Jones. “I congratulate them wholeheartedly on their expansion and look forward to another decade of partnership.”

“I am elated to see Wieland Copper Products expand in Stokes County,” said N.C. Representative Kyle Hall. “Thank you, Wieland, for your continued commitment to our state, and congratulations on this exciting milestone.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Forsyth Tech Community College, County of Stokes, and Stokes County Economic Development.

