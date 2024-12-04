Ecological Advocate’s Impassioned Plea Says Nature’s Blueprint Holds the Key to Sustainable Living

Living While Human explores thought-provoking perspectives about humanity’s place in the greater whole of the planet. Ecological advocate and author Arwinder Kaur

Arwinder Kaur offers unique perspectives as well as potential solutions that are timely and relevant to today’s ecological and social justice concerns.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her multiple award-winning book, Living While Human, ecological advocate Arwinder Kaur takes a deep dive into the human psyche and systemic issues impacting humanity and the earth itself, and invites everyone to join a global response to protect the planet for future generations.

“The protection of the earth is one cause we all need to concern ourselves with,” Kaur said. “The planet is not a special interest issue. It is our life and should be the highest of priorities.”

In Living While Human, Kaur shares the genesis of her moral compass, tracing her own journey of self-discovery through glimpses into her life-changing experiences, encounters and choices. She finds kernels of simple truths among the clutter, prompting readers to ponder questions such as:

• How do we as humans navigate our lives in the complex world we have created?

• Why are we the only species that seems to be struggling to live healthy lives?

• How do we exist as one of countless other species without destroying the planet and ourselves in the process?

• How do we live better lives with a deeper connection to ourselves, others and the earth?

The answers, Kaur says, are not locked away in a secret vault. In fact, they are much closer and simpler than people might realize.

“Nature has a blueprint for how we must live … this isn’t some big secret,” Kaur said. “We don’t need to write new ways to live; we just simply need to observe and open our eyes.”

She provides not only a unique perspective on what the root causes of the current ecological and social justice crises are, but also outlines a new approach to tackling many of the most urgent problems humanity faces. Kaur believes providing accessible solutions is key to providing hope and positive change.

In a Readers' Favorite five-star review, Foluso Falaye said, “I wholeheartedly support the author's essays about indigenous lifestyles, nature preservation, population control, the government, and other discussed topics. She shares her concern for the world with concise, thought-provoking words and a burning passion for healing our dying world.”

“Humans are not exempt from nature’s powerful balancing force, and when any population is a threat to the balance and sustainability of the environment and species, it will be brought back into balance,” Kaur added. “We can do this through intention and choice … or Nature will and must do it for us.”

About the Author

Award-winning author and ecological advocate Arwinder Kaur has dedicated her life to helping others. After attending Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, she was a social worker specializing in the area of child welfare for almost 30 years.

A believer in the power of words, Kaur read Ishmael by Daniel Quinn in 1994 and was propelled into ecological advocacy and inspired to write Living While Human. Childless by choice, she lives with her genius dog, Monty, near Vancouver, British Columbia. She is also passionate about music, art and tennis.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Living-While-Human-Arwinder-Kaur/dp/0228851343

Living While Human

Publisher: Tellwell Talent

ISBN-13: ‎978-0228851325

Available from Amazon.com

