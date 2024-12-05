Raiven and Tempesta Media Launch Groundbreaking Partnership to Transform Contractor Growth

Industry leaders unite to deliver expanded benefits that empower contractors with advanced savings and lead generation solutions.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raiven, a leading digital supply chain network for the building trades, and marketing experts Tempesta Media are launching an industry-first partnership to solve profit challenges for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing contractors. Through this partnership, Raiven enhances its contractor purchasing program by integrating Tempesta Media's Rank offering, a proven lead generation solution, to tackle two core industry challenges: rising supply costs and the need for ready-to-hire leads.Tempesta Media's Rank is an all-in-one lead generation powerhouse designed exclusively for contractors in the building trades. This solution seamlessly combines content marketing, advanced search engine optimization (SEO), and precision-driven link-building strategies to deliver high-quality, ready-to-hire leads. By targeting high-intent local keywords, Rank amplifies online visibility, ensuring contractors are easily found by potential clients actively searching for their services.Raiven’s digital supply chain network connects contractors to a community and AI-powered resources that streamline operations and unlock growth potential. By leveraging the collective purchasing power of thousands of contractors, Raiven secures savings of 7 to 30% on essential equipment and materials. These savings help contractors reduce costs and increase profit margins on electrical, HVAC, and plumbing jobs.Raiven members also gain exclusive benefits with Tempesta Media’s Rank solution, including a $995 savings on setup fees.With over 13 years of marketing expertise, Tempesta Media offers a comprehensive, done-for-you lead generation solution, combining content marketing, SEO, and targeted link strategies to attract qualified leads for contractors.This partnership underscores Raiven's dedication to our contractor community," says Raiven CEO Manoj Puthenveetil. "By establishing a unique partnership with Tempesta Media, we're making their industry-leading lead generation services available to Raiven customers at preferred pricing and terms. This strategic collaboration is another way we help contractors grow and thrive, equipping them to succeed in an increasingly competitive market.Michael Marchese, CEO and founder of Tempesta Media, adds: “We're thrilled to partner with Raiven. Our proven approach to lead generation combined with Raiven's buying platforms and tools creates a powerful driver of growth for contractors, setting them up for long-term success.”This strategic, industry-first partnership arrives as building trades contractors grapple with high inflation, shipping disruptions, and increasing raw material costs. Inflation has significantly impacted demand, with many consumers delaying major projects due to budget constraints. The partnership also supports contractors in adopting digital transformation in an industry that has been historically slow to embrace new technologies.Together, Raiven and Tempesta Media’s Rank solution are creating new opportunities for contractors to achieve sustainable, long-term growth. Visit Raiven’s website to learn how this partnership can benefit your business.ABOUT RAIVENRaiven is the leading digital supply chain network dedicated to transforming the building trades. Our mission is to empower contractors to optimize their supply chains, lowering their costs while unlocking new revenue streams and enhancing profitability. We connect contractors, suppliers, vendors and manufacturers via a single AI-enabled platform that streamlines buying processes and improves operational efficiency. As we look to the future, we aim to redefine how contractors operate and thrive in a rapidly evolving market. Learn more about Raiven at www.raiven.com or on LinkedIn or Facebook ABOUT TEMPESTA MEDIATempesta Media is the leading performance-based provider of digital marketing solutions that drive revenue and ROI. Their targeted approach to lead generation is specially formulated for the contracting industry. For more information about Tempesta Media’s services, please visit www.tempestamedia.com

