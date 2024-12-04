Scalise: 2025 House Calendar Sets Stage for Ambitious Republican Agenda

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), and Conference Vice Chair Blake Moore (R-Utah) to highlight Republicans’ ambitious agenda for next year. Leader Scalise discussed how Republicans are working together to lay the groundwork to deliver for American families on day one.

“Well, a new day is coming indeed. I hope you all had a great Thanksgiving. Good to see you all here. We had a really really good meeting with our members and members-elect upstairs. You see with the 31 members coming in, a lot of energy, a lot of excitement about what's ahead, what we can do to get this country back on track.

“This morning, I also unveiled the schedule for next year and laid out the new calendar. You see in that calendar a very ambitious agenda, the ability for us to get a lot of things done for the American people that we talked about during the campaign. We're already working very closely, the Speaker, our whole leadership team, with the Trump transition team so that we can all hit the ground running and be on the same page; focused on delivering lower energy costs for families who are struggling; border security that so many people are counting on; the ability for us to stabilize our tax code so we can prevent a multi-trillion dollar tax increase on families all across this country; getting rules and regulations under control so that the massive alphabet soup of federal agencies up here don't wake up every day trying to figure out how to shut down American manufacturers, but in fact, how they can go and help enforce the rules fairly so that America can be dominant again in job creation against our competitors around the world.”

On Republicans being ready on day one of Trump's presidency:

“That's what this Republican agenda is going to look like to deliver relief to those hardworking families who have been struggling for way too long. We cannot wait to get to work working on and delivering on those promises with President Trump. And again, that work has already begun. Those meetings are already taking place between our leadership, House and Senate, as well as President Trump's transition team. They're not waiting until Inauguration Day. We are already working on those things now so we can hit the ground running day one, and we have a calendar built out so that we have the opportunity to deliver for those families who are counting on us and to deliver this mandate to the American people so that we can actually go and get those things done.”

