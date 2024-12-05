Tempesta Media and Raiven Partner to Solve Contractors' Challenges

As costs rise and competition intensifies, Tempesta Media and Raiven deliver integrated solutions to empower contractors.

MICHIGAN CITY, IN, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tempesta Media and Raiven announce a partnership that combines lead generation, streamlined purchasing, and reduced supply costs to drive contractor profitability.INTRODUCING TEMPESTA MEDIA RANKTempesta Media’s Rank transforms building trade contractors' websites into optimized sales hubs that boost visibility and drive revenue growth.Rank provides hands-off organic lead generation for building trade businesses, consistently enhancing contractor visibility and profitability in their local markets."This is truly an industry game changer for contractors," commented Tempesta Media's Founder and CEO, Michael Marchese. "What would normally take contractors months and tens of thousands of dollars to do can now be done on autopilot in weeks and at a fraction of the cost with Tempesta Media's Rank."DONE-FOR-YOU LEAD GENERATION MEETS SAVINGS ON SUPPLIESIn an industry-first, Tempesta Media is partnering with Raiven, a leading digital supply chain network that leverages AI to unlock savings of 7 to 30% on contractor supplies.With Raiven, contractors can instantly lower electrical, HVAC, and plumbing supplies costs, gain greater visibility into their purchases, and streamline their buying process. "In this challenging economic environment, many contractors are forced to cut profit margins to win new jobs," said Manoj Puthenveetil, Raiven's CEO. "With access to Raiven's digital supply chain network , they can now access a broad spectrum of preferred vendors to win more jobs without cutting their profit margins."CREATING A GROWTH FLYWHEEL FOR CONTRACTORSAs part of the partnership, both companies are seamlessly integrating their solutions so that contractors can buy efficiently through Raiven and see how much they make using Tempesta Media's contractor marketing lead generation service, Rank. "We're creating a contractor growth flywheel," commented Marchese. "Contractors can redeploy the savings they achieve with Raiven into Tempesta Media Rank to drive more revenue."Raiven CEO Manoj Puthenveetil comments: "By partnering with Tempesta Media, we deliver on our promise to help our customers boost revenue and profitability through seamless access to a leading business service, saving time and money.”LEARN MORE ABOUT TEMPESTA MEDIA RANKContractors can visit Tempesta Media's website to discover more about Rank and how it works with Raiven to fuel growth.ABOUT TEMPESTA MEDIATempesta Media provides managed digital marketing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, focused on organic growth and ethical practices. With 13 years of experience working with over 400 clients and 80,000 pieces of content, Tempesta Media knows how to deliver results. Combining marketing expertise and custom predictive technology, Tempesta Media boosts clients' key metrics — revenue, brand reputation, and website traffic — by at least 20% in about three months. For more information about Tempesta Media's services, visit www.tempestamedia.com ABOUT TEMPESTA MEDIARaiven is the leading digital supply chain network dedicated to transforming the building trades. Their mission is to empower contractors to optimize their supply chains, lowering their costs while unlocking new revenue streams and enhancing profitability. Raiven connects contractors, suppliers, vendors and manufacturers via a single AI-enabled platform that streamlines buying processes and improves operational efficiency. As they look to the future, Raiven aims to redefine how contractors operate and thrive in a rapidly evolving market. To learn more about their groundbreaking solutions, visit www.raiven.com

