Southwest Human Development Launches Spanish-Language Program to Engage Fathers in Early Childhood Development

Father and baby bonding. Photo by monkeybusinessimages

The program emphasizes three key techniques—Tune In, Talk More, and Take Turns—that fathers can use to foster their child’s development.

Conversemos Papás” is a unique six-week series that empowers fathers by teaching them practical strategies to enhance their children’s early language skills through simple, everyday interactions.” — Beth Webber-Schmitt

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southwest Human Development, in collaboration with the TMW Center for Early Learning + Public Health and the Steve Nash Foundation, is thrilled to announce the launch of a new Spanish-language version of the successful “Let’s Talk Dads” program renamed for the Spanish version as “Conversemos Papás.” Designed for fathers whose primary language is Spanish, this initiative highlights the essential role fathers play in their children’s early language development, supporting cognitive and social development primarily for children under age four.“Conversemos Papás” is a unique six-week series that empowers fathers by teaching them practical strategies to enhance their children’s early language skills through simple, everyday interactions. The program emphasizes three key techniques—Tune In, Talk More, and Take Turns—that fathers can use to foster their child’s development. Through virtual group sessions and one-on-one coaching, fathers learn how to build responsive, supportive communication routines that encourage language acquisition and brain development.This new Spanish-language series will be led by bilingual facilitators, ensuring that fathers are able to participate fully and meaningfully in their primary language. The program includes virtual weekly group sessions, creating a sense of community and support, as well as individualized coaching tailored to each father’s experiences and needs. This individualized coaching provides direct support to help fathers confidently apply the program’s techniques with their young children, creating stronger parent-child connections and stimulating learning.By partnering with the TMW Center and the Steve Nash Foundation, Southwest Human Development is continuing to bring innovative, research-backed programming to the families it serves. As an implementation partner, Southwest Human Development has been leading these learning communities for four years, making a significant difference in the lives of children and their families. With funding now available to support two six-week Spanish-language series, “Conversemos Papás” can reach more fathers, helping them build a strong foundation for their children’s future success.“Fathers have an incredible opportunity to shape their children’s lives from the earliest moments, and we’re excited to provide resources and support to Spanish-speaking dads so they can fully participate in their children’s development,” says Beth Webber-Schmitt, Senior Manager of Language and Literacy at Southwest Human Development. “By engaging fathers in these early interactions, we’re building stronger families and a brighter future for these children.”The Spanish-language version of “Let’s Talk Dads” represents Southwest Human Development’s commitment to meeting families where they are. As Arizona’s largest nonprofit dedicated to early childhood development, the organization is proud to make programs like “Conversemos Papás” accessible to all members of our community.For more information on the Spanish-language “Let’s Talk, Dads” program, please contact Beth Webber-Schmitt at Southwest Human Development at ewebber@swhd.org. Now enrolling dads: www.swhd.org/letstalkdads A bilingual staff member is available for interview.About Southwest Human Development:Southwest Human Development is Arizona’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to early childhood development. The organization provides innovative programs and services to ensure that all young children have a great start in life, access to quality early learning, and positive family relationships. Through its many initiatives, Southwest Human Development is a leader in creating a more inclusive, healthy and empowered community.About the TMW Center for Early Learning + Public Health:The TMW Center at the University of Chicago partners with communities and families to promote children’s brain development and health by providing evidence-based, scalable interventions that can be integrated into everyday routines.About the Steve Nash Foundation:Founded by two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash, the Steve Nash Foundation works to increase access to high-quality resources that support child development and wellness, with a special focus on early childhood education and health.

