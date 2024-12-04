Susan Gee Rumsey’s Debut Novel Explores the Lives of Aspiring Artists in 1980s San Francisco

Why You Must: A San Francisco Saga by Susan Gee Rumsey

"Why You Must” transports readers into a vivid journey of ambition and self-discovery in a city on the brink of cultural transformation.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upon retirement, Susan Gee Rumsey reignited her passion for writing, drawing inspiration from her new life in the Pacific Northwest to complete a story first imagined 36 years earlier. Her debut novel, “ Why You Must: A San Francisco Saga ”, transports readers to the vibrant, challenging world of 1980s San Francisco. Through a richly layered narrative, Rumsey explores why many talented, driven people struggle to achieve their dreams. Set against a backdrop of creativity and transformation, the novel weaves themes of friendship, love, and ambition, capturing a time of cultural upheaval and personal trials.Readers have been captivated by Rumsey's authentic portrayal of San Francisco’s unique atmosphere. In a recent Amazon review, Judy L. writes, “This book had me from page one. Well written with humor, profound sadness and a unique understanding…I lost some sleep because I got so caught up in the story lines that a few minutes of reading before bed would find me still reading at 1 am. One of the best books I've read this year."“Why You Must: A San Francisco Saga” is a love letter to the San Francisco of Rumsey’s youth, shaped by the haze of the post-hippie era and the looming AIDS crisis. The story features an eclectic cast—including writers, actors, and street performers—grappling with their aspirations amid society’s shift into the Digital Age. Through their stories, Rumsey examines blurred lines of sexuality and identity and the societal and personal forces that can stifle even the brightest artistic flames."I started out to write a story for myself, in order to understand the early years of my adulthood," Rumsey shares. "But, ultimately, I wrote this book for friends, acquaintances, and anyone else who has ever held a sincere dream of artistic achievement, but finds themselves mired and unable to move forward.” With its unique second-person narrative, the novel invites readers to deeply connect with its characters' journeys toward self-discovery.Rumsey’s background as an editor and her experiences as a young artist in San Francisco infuse the novel with authenticity and depth. Now based in Bellingham, Washington, Rumsey spent nearly 70 years in the San Francisco Bay Area and worked as an editor for various institutions before dedicating herself to writing.“Why You Must: A San Francisco Saga”, inspired by her life and those of creative souls she encountered, is now available on Amazon and other major retailers, offering a resonant exploration of art, identity, and perseverance during a transformative era.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

