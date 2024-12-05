The Wall Street Boy, Kipkemboi Gets NY Theatrical Release on Dec. 6

The Wall Street Boy, Kipkemboi

ArtMattan Films is thrilled to announce the upcoming theatrical release of "The Wall Street Boy, Kipkemboi" in New York at Cinema Village starting on Dec. 6.

This story is not just about financial success; it's a narrative about the transformative power of knowledge and the indomitable spirit of youth in Africa...” — Charles Uwagbai, director of "The Wall Street Boy, Kipkemboi"

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArtMattan Films is thrilled to announce the upcoming theatrical release of the groundbreaking film The Wall Street Boy, Kipkemboi in New York at Cinema Village starting on Dec. 6.This award-winning family friendly thriller is directed by Charles Uwagbai, a renowned and prolific Nigerian filmmaker celebrated for his ability to craft compelling narratives that resonate globally. The film tells the incredible story of Kipkemboi, a young math genius from a remote Kenyan village who, against all odds, develops from his humble mud hut an algorithm that revolutionizes global finance.About the Film"The Wall Street Boy, Kipkemboi" offers a riveting tale of innovation and survival. When tragedy strikes, young Kipkemboi must forgo his MIT scholarship to support his family. With inspiration from an old book on financial algorithms, he creates a revolutionary tool that propels him into the dangerous world of high finance. The film masterfully explores themes of ingenuity, perseverance, and the socio-economic dynamics of modern Africa.The film stars Thamela Mpumlwana as Kipkemboi, whose brilliant performance is complemented by the equally talented Elsie Abang as Chepchirchir. Their on-screen chemistry brings a deeply human element to this high-stakes narrative.Director Charles Uwagbai, the visionary behind "Kipkemboi," comments on the film's broader significance: "This story is not just about financial success; it's a narrative about the transformative power of knowledge and the indomitable spirit of youth in Africa. It's a call to see Africa as a place of innovation and hope."Ed Rampell of The Progressive Populist comments: “The film is very positive about the role of women as strong equals. Not only is Kipkemboi’s mother supportive, but Chipchirchir is no mere cheerleader. She does more than inspire Kipkemboi; she drives their getaway vehicle, and this village lass has dreams of her own, aspiring to become an attorney. Watching the romance of the appealing leads blossom is also beguiling."Join usArtMattan Films invites you to join us in celebrating this inspiring film that has captivated audiences and critics alike. Don't miss this unique opportunity to engage with a story that challenges the conventional narratives about Africa and showcases the continent's vibrant potential.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION AND SCREENERS, PLEASE CONTACT: Diarah N’Daw-Spech, ArtMattan Films - Tel (212) 864-1760, e-mail: Info@africanfilm.comABOUT ARTMATTAN FILMS ArtMattan Films celebrates in 2024 thirty two years of exposing US audiences to a large variety of films about the human experience of people of color in many parts of the world. Films released by ArtMattan Films include Kirikou and the Sorceress, The Tracker, Gospel Hill, The Pirogue, White Lies and Mama Africa: Miriam Makeba and more recently The Last Tree, A Son (Un Fils), The Sleeping Negro, As Far As I can Walk and Dancing the Twist in Bamako among others. More info at www.AfricanFilm.com

