YourUpdateTV speaks with Carmen Ordonez: Unwrap the Holiday’s Best Trends and Gifts for Every Style

SHEIN offers the trendiest holiday gifts, from cozy loungewear to dazzling accessories, all at budget-friendly prices

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays are here, and that means it’s time to start thinking about finding the perfect gifts, whether it's for a lively holiday party, a relaxed family gathering, or maybe even a little something for yourself! Recently, Lifestyle Expert, Carmen Ordonez conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media to share her expert tips on finding trendy and affordable items that fit every style and budget.

This year’s holiday SHEIN brings festive inspiration to every type of gathering, whether it’s a lively holiday bash or an intimate family get-together. Think cozy loungewear, snug sweaters and leggings, trendy beanies, stylish sunglasses, and home accessories that add that perfect hint of sparkle.

Holiday shopping can feel overwhelming if you’re not prepared. Carmen’s first piece of advice? Start early. Creating a shopping list and setting a budget for each person can help you stay organized and focused. SHEIN is proud to offer an incredible 90% discount on over 300,000 items across the website to celebrate this holiday season.

For those looking for versatile gift options, SHEIN offers a wide variety of choices to suit every style and taste. From trendy sweaters and cozy loungewear to unique accessories, their diverse selection makes holiday shopping efficient and enjoyable.

Cozy Gifts That Everyone Will Love

Comfort is king during the holiday season, and cozy clothing is a favorite gift for good reason. In a recent survey of over 16,000 SHEIN shoppers, 42% selected cozy-chic knitted sweaters and comfy leggings as their top holiday fashion choices, showcasing a love for comfort with style. Other standout results revealed that 40% of shoppers would gift T-shirts forever, while 29% favored candles as timeless presents.

For trendy and comfortable gift ideas, Carmen highlights the SHEIN Ruffle Trim Lounge Set and the Shoulder Sweater & Knit Pants. For a sporty twist, consider the Two-Piece Sportswear Set. Add a touch of luxury with fluffy accessories like bedroom slippers and fluffy soft eyecovers —perfect for relaxing in style.

Festive Attire for Holiday Gatherings

When it comes to dressing up for holiday parties or gatherings, Carmen suggests going for versatile pieces that still feel special. One standout option is the SHEIN Tweed Rhinestone Button Square Collar Mid-Length Dress, which offers elegance and timeless appeal.

Accessories also play a big role in creating a standout look. For some sparkle, try Hair Clips with Rhinestones, or for a chic winter vibe, the Knitted Beanie Hat and Windproof Scarf with Tassels make stylish and functional choices. These accessories also double as thoughtful gift options for loved ones.

Shop SHEIN for Holiday 2024

SHEIN hosted a holiday-themed event in New York City last month to kick off the season and showcase some of their top picks. Whether you’re shopping for cozy gifts, festive attire, or trendy accessories, SHEIN makes it easy to find something special for everyone on your list.

Explore these incredible finds and more by searching “Holiday 2024” on SHEIN.com or downloading the SHEIN app for a seamless shopping experience.

Carmen Ordonez

Carmen Ordonez is a TV Host, on-air lifestyle expert and founder of Viva Fashion and AndyO Organics.

