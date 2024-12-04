fullthrottle.ai™ Unveils GenAI-Powered Audience Library, Revolutionizing First-Party Data Utilization for Marketers

The Power of First-Party Data is Unlocked with AI-Driven Segmentation for Smarter, More Targeted Marketing Strategies

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullThrottle Technologies, LLC, a pioneering innovator in first-party data solutions, today announced the launch of its new GenAI-powered Audience Library. This first-of-its-kind offering transforms the way businesses harness their first-party data by organizing it into accessible and meaningful audience segments, making it as actionable and easy to use as third-party data.

With the Audience Library, marketers’ first-party data can now be transformed via AI into specific audience segments. This innovative tool helps brands categorize customers and prospects based on where they are in their customer journey, translating that data into three distinct customer life cycle segments:

“Building Awareness”: Target potential customers who are just beginning to explore products or services. “In-Market”: Engage customers actively considering a purchase, ready to be influenced by targeted messaging. “Ready to Buy”: Connect with customers who are ready to make a decision, helping to convert them to finalize their purchase.



Key Features and Benefits:

Automated Audience Segmentation: The Audience Library automatically organizes first-party data, enabling marketers to create actionable audience segments effortlessly.

The Audience Library automatically organizes first-party data, enabling marketers to create actionable audience segments effortlessly. Customer Journey Insights: Brands can better understand their audience by identifying where customers are in their journey, allowing for personalized engagement strategies.

Brands can better understand their audience by identifying where customers are in their journey, allowing for personalized engagement strategies. Vertical-Specific Applications: The Audience Library offers tailored segmentation across various industries, including: Retail: Identify shoppers in the awareness stage who are browsing but not yet purchasing, facilitating targeted promotions. Higher Education: Engage prospective students and their families currently “in market” who are exploring colleges and higher education institutions, enhancing their research with relevant departments and information. Home Improvement: Segment potential clients based on their preparedness to purchase, allowing companies to provide timely comparisons and pricing incentives.

The Audience Library offers tailored segmentation across various industries, including: Measurable Results: The KPI’s related to audience segmentation and activation are 100% measurable, providing businesses with clear insights into campaign effectiveness and return on investment.



“Our GenAI-powered Audience Library is set to redefine how marketers approach first-party data,” said Amol Waishampayn, CPO of fullthrottle.ai™. “For too long, first-party data has been underutilized and not as actionable as third-party data options. Our solution empowers brands to harness their first-party data's potential, so they can easily segment and deploy it just as they would with other data sources.”

The Audience Library seamlessly integrates with fullthrottle.ai’s Generative AI Audience Planner, creating a more robust end-to-end marketing solution that allows marketers to easily identify and target their audiences and then measure, attribute, and optimize outcomes via fullthrottle.ai’s SafeMatch product.

To learn more about the GenAI-powered Audience Library and to schedule a demo, visit www.fullthrottle.ai.

About fullthrottle.ai™:

fullthrottle.ai™ is a first-party data-powered technology company that solves for the challenges of accelerating signal loss in the marketplace. Powered by patented technology, fullthrottle.ai’s platform empowers agencies, media companies, brands, publishers, and AdTech partners to create and deploy their own data assets and more effectively identify and target prospects, measure outcomes, and drive incremental value—all in one place. fullthrottle.ai's technology helps companies turn website visitors into addressable households and actionable, in-market leads. The company helps businesses leverage first-party data throughout the customer lifecycle from exposure to attribution, delivering a complete end-to-end marketing solution. fullthrottle.ai™ is trusted by over 6,000 businesses across the United States who are transforming their data into real business results.

