Oxford Treatment Center Expands to Southaven, Bringing Quality Addiction Treatment to the Greater Memphis Area

SOUTHAVEN, Miss., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Treatment Center celebrated the opening of its new outpatient facility in Southaven with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on December 3rd. This ceremony marks a significant milestone for the leading addiction treatment provider as it expands its footprint into the Southaven community and the greater Memphis area. With this new facility, Oxford Treatment Center is poised to reach even more people who are struggling with addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders.

“Now, more than ever, individuals need access to addiction treatment, especially as overdose deaths remain way too high in our community,” said Paige Havens, Executive Director at Oxford Treatment Center. “We are honored to extend our services to more people in need of life-saving care. We’ve been a community staple in Mississippi for more than a decade now. We know addiction is a treatable disease, and we want this community to know they have a trusted provider close to home.”

Accessible, quality treatment is crucial in the greater Memphis area, a region that has been battling high rates of drug use and overdose. In 2022, DeSoto County had the second-highest numbers of overdose deaths in Mississippi, while nearby Shelby County saw the highest numbers of overdose deaths in Tennessee that year.

For years, Oxford Treatment Center has been dedicated to helping individuals find recovery from substance use and co-occurring disorders. With treatment services ranging from medical detox and inpatient rehab to outpatient treatment and sober living, Oxford Treatment Center has served more than 11,000 patients over the years.

The new Southaven location will offer intensive outpatient programs (IOP) and partial hospitalization programs (PHP), flexible care options that allow residents of Southaven and nearby areas to attend intensive treatment during the day while attending to their personal commitments in the evenings.

“We are committed to restoring hope to those affected by addiction in this community. We are grateful to the Southaven Chamber and all those who have welcomed us to the community. Together, we can make a difference in helping individuals find the path to recovery,” said Havens.

About Oxford Treatment Center:

Oxford Treatment Center is a trusted provider of addiction and co-occurring disorder care, offering a range of services from medical detox and inpatient rehab to outpatient and sober living. With locations in Etta and Oxford, MS, and now in Southaven, the organization is dedicated to providing accessible, quality care to individuals struggling with addiction. For more information, visit https://oxfordtreatment.com/about/ .

Contact:

Amanda Lautieri

Brand & Communications Manager

ALautieri@ContactAAC.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e98ed0fe-7289-4632-ab65-95e39f6cbdc8

Oxford Outpatient Center Southaven Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Oxford Outpatient Center Southaven

