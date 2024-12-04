BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: AlloVir, Inc. (Nasdaq - ALVR), EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq - EMKR), Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq - STAF), Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE American - AE)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

AlloVir, Inc. (Nasdaq - ALVR)

Under the terms of the agreement, AlloVir will merge with Kalaris Therapeutics (“Kalaris”). AlloVir will acquire 100% of the outstanding equity interest of Kalaris. Upon completion of the Merger, pre-Merger AlloVir stockholders are expected to own approximately 25.05% of the combined company and pre-Merger Kalaris stockholders are expected to own approximately 74.95% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the AlloVir Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/allovir-inc-nasdaq-alvr/.

EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq - EMKR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, EMCORE will be acquired by Velocity One for $3.10 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the EMCORE Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Velocity One is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/emcore-corporation-nasdaq-emkr/.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq - STAF)

Under the terms of the agreement, Staffing 360 will be acquired by Atlantic International Corp. (“Atlantic”) (OTC - ATLN). Staffing 360 shareholders will receive 1.202 Atlantic shares for each Staffing 360 share. Atlantic and Staffing 360 shareholders will own approximately 90% and 10%, respectively, of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. The investigation concerns whether the Staffing 360 Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/staffing-360-solutions-inc-nasdaq-staf/.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE American - AE)

Under the terms of the agreement, Adams will be acquired by an affiliate of Tres Energy LLC (“Tres Energy”). Adams stockholders will receive $38.00 per share in cash in a deal with an enterprise value of $138.9 million. The investigation concerns whether the Adams Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Tres Energy is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/adams-resources-energy-inc-nyse-american-ae/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.