FOCUS Announces SOC 2 Compliance

SUNRISE, Fla., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOCUS, a provider of cloud-based, core administration software and services taking the risk out of insurtech for P&C insurers and managing general agencies (MGAs), is pleased to announce the company recently achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 certification.

The stringent SOC 2 certification process is administered by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to assure customers of a vendor’s high standards of information security compliance. The SOC 2 Type II certification is based on the AICPA’s Trust Services Principles.

“This certification recognizes our commitment to high standards in one of the most important aspects of our business, protecting the private information of our customers,” said Craig Lowenthal, vice president of technology for FOCUS. “As cyber incidents and data breaches become more common, attaining SOC 2 Type II certification was increasingly important. This certification demonstrates our commitment to earning and maintaining the trust of our customers by protecting their data and their businesses.”

FOCUS’ SOC 2 Type II compliance was achieved following a rigorous independent audit of the company’s internal controls around data security, firewall configurations, availability, logical access, backup management, processing integrity, disaster recovery, security incident response, confidentiality, and privacy of the company’s InFocus Platform. Forvis Mazars, LLP, a global professional services company, delivering audit and assurance, tax, advisory, and consulting services, conducted the audit.

The audit verified the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of FOCUS’ controls, measures for detecting and mitigating potentially suspicious activity, and the company’s implementation of forensic and corrective measures to prevent future breaches. Further, the audit by Forvis Mazars, LLP ensured all information stored by FOCUS is secured to the design and structure of the proper controls, policies, and procedures as required under the AICPA guidelines.

FOCUS’ extensible, core administration InFocus Platform comes complete with self-service digital portals, configuration tools, real-time risk management functionality, and the industry’s most comprehensive exposure management tool available. The company’s services teams implement technology and processing solutions via state-of-the-art cloud deployments and robust APIs.

FOCUS provides cloud-based, core administration software and services for P&C insurance companies and MGAs. Using decades of industry experience, FOCUS is taking the risk out of insurtech for small, mid-size, and growth-focused insurance organizations. For more information about FOCUS’ software and services, please visit www.teamfocusins.com.

