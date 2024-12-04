AROYA Introduces IRRIGAIT™: Revolutionizing Intelligent Irrigation for Cultivators

PULLMAN, Wash., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- AROYA by Addium, an industry leader in cannabis cultivation technology, has announced the launch of IRRIGAIT™, a groundbreaking intent-based irrigation system designed to optimize the cultivation process for commercial growers. Available now through an exclusive early access program, IRRIGAIT eliminates the need for irrigation schedules and setpoints, offering true dynamic irrigation powered by real-time data and enabling growers to achieve maximum genetic potential for each cultivar.

“IRRIGAIT represents a seismic shift in how growers think about irrigation. AROYA has evolved past simply alerting you to issues or even automatically preventing problems. This essentially makes your operation self-steering—you set the course, and AROYA intelligence handles the complexities of getting you there efficiently and safely,” said AROYA Vice President of Marketing, Christian Hertel.

IRRIGAIT sets a new standard in precision substrate irrigation by allowing growers to define their strategy using a simple 1-10 slider, ranging from fully generative to fully vegetative. The slider is based on the Absolute Steering Index™, a new scale developed by AROYA to help standardize cultivation strategies. Leveraging real-time field data and slider input, the system autonomously adjusts irrigation every three minutes, translating grower intent into action seamlessly.

Unlike conventional “smart” irrigation systems, IRRIGAIT delivers true dynamic irrigation, enabling standardized crop steering with unmatched repeatability and yield consistency. Its real-time autonomous decision-making ensures precision and reliability, leveraging AROYA’s industry-leading substrate sensor technology to push the boundaries of cultivation science.

Key Features of IRRIGAIT:

Intent-Based Intelligence: Simple slider interface that translates grower goals into precise irrigation actions.

Simple slider interface that translates grower goals into precise irrigation actions. Continuous Optimization: Real-time adjustments based on substrate and runoff data for unparalleled precision.

Real-time adjustments based on substrate and runoff data for unparalleled precision. Real-Time Field Capacity Detection: Patented technology analyzes substrate factors to ensure optimal irrigation tailored to each crop's needs.

Patented technology analyzes substrate factors to ensure optimal irrigation tailored to each crop's needs. Transparency and Oversight: All data and decisions are logged within the AROYA platform, ensuring full transparency and verifiability.

All data and decisions are logged within the AROYA platform, ensuring full transparency and verifiability. Failsafe Mechanisms: Built-in guardrails and fallback systems to maintain irrigation processes even during disruptions.



“We’ve listened to growers’ frustrations with existing systems that promise intelligence but don’t deliver,” added Hertel. “IRRIGAIT goes beyond automation to provide a proactive solution that meets plants’ needs in real time. It’s precision, simplicity, and reliability in one powerful package.”

AROYA is inviting forward-thinking growers to explore the power of IRRIGAIT through its exclusive early access program. This solution empowers cultivators to achieve maximum plant potential while saving valuable time and resources.

AROYA, based in Pullman, Washington, is the leading Cannabis Production Platform. The company combines advanced sensor technology, software, and data-driven insights to empower cultivators. With 30 years of experience in sensor development, AROYA aims to help the cannabis cultivation industry increase yield, scale operations, and ensure consistent quality, enabling cultivators to make more purpose-driven decisions for their businesses. Visit www.AROYA.io to learn more.

