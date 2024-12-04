On the Eve of National Wreaths Across America Day, FASTPORT and Tenstreet Support the Annual Wreaths Across America Appreciation Dinner

The event celebrates the efforts of millions of volunteers and supporters nationwide; the highlight of the evening will be the keynote speaker, Medal of Honor Recipient, former Staff Sgt. Clint Romesha

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine and ARLINGTON, Virginia, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dec. 4, 2024 – Wreaths Across America (WAA) is pleased to announce title sponsors FASTPORT and Tenstreet, will once again support the annual Appreciation Dinner on Friday, December 13, 2024, the eve of National Wreaths Across America Day. The event will occur at the Crystal Gateway Marriott in Arlington, Va. You can watch it live starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on the official Facebook page of Wreaths Across America or listen live on Wreaths Across America Radio. Radio coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET. This yearly event celebrates the efforts of millions of volunteers and supporters nationwide.

The evening’s keynote speaker, sponsored by Hiring Our Heroes, is retired Army Staff Sgt. Clint Romesha, a recipient of the Medal of Honor. Romesha enlisted in the Army in 1999, served as a tanker and gunner in Iraq in 2003, and attended Cavalry Scout training. He was later presented with the Medal of Honor for his selfless actions during the Battle of COP Keating in Afghanistan in 2009.

The evening’s program will highlight WAA’s 2024 initiatives, expanding its mission to hundreds of new participating locations and thousands of new volunteers nationwide. For the sixth year, Pilot will sponsor professional truck drivers who delivered veterans’ wreaths for placement by volunteers the next morning in Arlington National Cemetery. These special volunteers will receive a token of recognition from Pilot and Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) during the event.

“The mission of Wreaths Across America has long been a part of my life and is something I am proud to support all year round,” said Brad Bentley, President of FASTPORT. “Both FASTPORT and our partners at Tenstreet are honored to be able to support this important mission, and hopefully, we will introduce new people to it so they too can learn first-hand how special it is.”

More than 4,900 local communities will honor service members laid to rest this year by placing sponsored veterans’ wreaths as part of National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, December 14, 2024. To find a participating location near you to support or volunteer this December, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

# # #

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. For more information or to sponsor a wreath, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org .

About FASTPORT

FASTPORT is a technology company that helps veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses find meaningful civilian employment. FASTPORT is also the U.S. Department of Labor's Industry Intermediary for the Transportation sector and a part of the DOL's Centers of Excellence to support apprenticeship development and sustainability. Learn more at www.fastport.com or www.nationalapprenticeship.org.

About Tenstreet

Tenstreet’s platform connects carriers and drivers, making it easier to fill trucks while staying compliant. They help thousands of motor carriers and private fleets to market, recruit, onboard, manage, and retain drivers. Since 2006, millions of drivers have used Tenstreet’s platform to apply for their next job quickly and securely. Learn more at www.tenstreet.com.

B-roll, produced video, pictures, approved logos, and more materials to help produce your news story are available via email request at rwilson@wreathsacrossamerica.org. Interviews are available upon request.

Amber Caron Wreaths Across America 2075136457 acaron@wreathsacrossamerica.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.