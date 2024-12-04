Mionetto, the World’s Favorite Prosecco, Launches Its First-Ever “Mionetto Aperitivo Alcohol Free” to Revolutionize the Spritz Cocktail

Provides Tipplers the Option to Create an Authentic Zero-Proof Version of the Venetian Cocktail Beloved by Millions of Tipplers

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mionetto, the world’s favorite Prosecco, today announces Mionetto Aperitivo Alcohol Free, its first-ever entry into the non-alcoholic aperitivo category using an authentically Italian recipe. Crafted specifically for preparing a Spritz cocktail, the ever-popular tipple, it provides consumers with the option of a zero-proof version.

With a suggested retail price of $20/500ml bottle, Mionetto Aperitivo Alcohol Free will be available at www.shopmionetto.com and at major retailers like Trader Joe’s, Kroger’s and Target. As of December 1, 2024, it will begin rolling out in top bars and restaurants across the U.S.

The Latest Innovation from Mionetto, Italy’s Foremost Prosecco Producer

Founded in 1887, Mionetto is Italy's foremost Prosecco producer with an established reputation for quality, tradition and innovation. In the U.S., it is led by Enore Ceola, who helped the company create the Prosecco category in the U.S. upon his immigrating from Italy in 1997. Mionetto Aperitivo Alcohol Free is the latest innovation from Mionetto, which has also introduced Mionetto Alcohol-Removed Sparkling Wine, Mionetto Prosecco Rosé DOC and Mionetto Organic Prosecco DOC.

The Company That Pioneered the Prosecco Category in the U.S. and Two Key Trends

“Mionetto Aperitivo Alcohol Free is at the convergence of two exciting trends,” says Ceola, CEO, Freixenet Mionetto USA. “The Spritz continues to skyrocket in popularity, as does mindful consumption. We want to give consumers the choice of zero-proof and low-proof options for enjoying the lightest Italian Spritz ritual anytime and anywhere. It really opens the doors to countless new occasions and celebrations without sacrificing flavor or authenticity. And of course, consumers will continue to enjoy a full-proof option with Mionetto Aperitivo and Mionetto Prosecco. It is all about empowering consumers by providing choices.”

An Alcohol-Free Aperitivo That Faithfully Captures the Essence of an Italian Tradition

After two years of extensive taste testing, Mionetto perfected an authentic Italian recipe that credibly mimics the taste of a traditional full-proof Spritz when mixed with Mionetto Alcohol-Removed Sparkling Wine. The sensory foundation of Mionetto Aperitivo Alcohol Free consists of demineralized water with flavors and extracts from oranges and grapefruits grown in Italy. These are complemented by other natural flavors, as well as herbal and spice extracts like wormwood, licorice and peppermint. The mixture is then pasteurized to ensure shelf stability.

Tasting Notes on This Groundbreaking Expression

Mionetto Aperitivo Alcohol Free entices with its intensely orange color. On the nose, orange and herbal notes dominate, which are followed through on the full-bodied palate. The finish is soft with a long-lasting bittersweet note that beckons another sip.

The Recipe for the Lightest Italian Spritz Ritual

Besides containing no alcohol, the “Mionetto Spritz Zero” is only 58 calories for a 5 oz serving. Below is its fail-proof recipe:

Mionetto Spritz Zero

1 part Mionetto Aperitivo Alcohol Free

2 parts Mionetto Alcohol-Removed Sparkling Wine*

Add ice to a wine goblet. Combine aperitivo and sparkling wine. Garnish with an orange slice or an orange twist.

*For a low-proof version, Mionetto Prosecco can be substituted.

A Convenient Co-Pack in Time for Holiday Entertaining & Dry January

Mionetto is planning to launch a co-pack of Mionetto Aperitivo Alcohol Free and Mionetto Alcohol-Removed Sparkling Wine, providing consumers with everything they need to easily create the Mionetto Spritz Zero at home for holiday entertaining and Dry January.The co-packs at a suggested retail price of $35, are now available via www.shopmionetto.com. In addition, they will be available at retailers in late March/early April 2025.

Long-Standing Historical Ties with the Spritz and Making a Vision a Reality

With its winery located in Valdobbiadene, not far from Venice, Mionetto has historically long been tied to the Spritz, since sparkling wine is a key component of the Venetian cocktail. When Mionetto launched Mionetto Alcohol-Removed Sparkling Wine in 2021, it was part of the vision of enabling a zero-proof Spritz.

About Mionetto

Mionetto has been Italy’s foremost Prosecco producer for over 130 years with an established reputation for quality, tradition and innovation. The winery was founded in 1887 by Francesco Mionetto in the small village of Valdobbiadene, located just north of Venice, in the heart of the Prosecco region. Mionetto is one of the area's oldest wine producers with long-established relationships with star growers, ensuring a consistent supply of quality grapes. As a producer who bottles-to-order, Mionetto ensures the ultimate freshness and superior quality in every bottle. For more information, please visit usa.mionetto.com/us and follow us on Instagram at @mionettoproseccousa , on Facebook at @mionettoproseccousa and on X at @mionettousa .

About Freixenet Mionetto USA

Freixenet Mionetto USA, the United States subsidiary of Henkell Freixenet, offers a comprehensive portfolio of premium, iconic sparkling and still wine brands from renowned producers around the world including Italy, France, Germany, Spain, England and the United States. Led by quality and innovation, the company ranks in the top three sparkling wine companies and number one globally.

For additional news on Freixenet Mionetto USA, visit us on Linkedin.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d473940-37cf-4f05-b56b-75beee8ab803

Media Contacts: Suzie Kukaj-Curovic Senior Director, PR & Corporate Communications, Freixenet Mionetto USA Suzie.Kukaj@fxmusa.com Hanna Lee Communications hanna@hannaleecommunications.com

Mionetto Launches Aperitivo Alcohol Free Mionetto Introduces Aperitivo Alcohol Free to Revolutonize the Spritz Cocktail

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.