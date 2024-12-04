Vislink Introduces DragonFly V 5G Miniature Transmitter: Redefining Portable Live Video Streaming

New 5G Model Joins DragonFly V COFDM Launched Earlier This Year

Mt. Olive, New Jersey, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery, and management of high-quality live video and associated data in the defense, public safety and broadcast sectors, announces the launch of DragonFly V 5G, a groundbreaking bonded cellular miniature transmitter that combines 5G connectivity with ultra-lightweight, high-performance video streaming capabilities. This new transmitter is available for purchase alongside the previously announced DragonFly V COFDM model. With DragonFly V 5G, Vislink continues its reputation of providing industry-leading solutions for live broadcast production, delivering seamless HD video streaming in a small and versatile device.

DragonFly V 5G: Compact, Powerful, Game-Changing

DragonFly V 5G is designed to meet the evolving demands of live broadcast production, enabling producers to capture and transmit high-definition video in real time from anywhere.

Key features include:

5G Bonding Connectivity : Compatible with public and private 5G networks ensuring greater bandwidth and reliable, high-quality video streaming.

: Compatible with public and private 5G networks ensuring greater bandwidth and reliable, high-quality video streaming. Compact and Lightweight Design : Weighing just 82 grams, DragonFly V 5G is ideal for use on drones, body-worn cameras, and other portable applications.

: Weighing just 82 grams, DragonFly V 5G is ideal for use on drones, body-worn cameras, and other portable applications. High-Definition Video Support : Captures and streams video in formats up to 1080p 50/60 HDR.

: Captures and streams video in formats up to 1080p 50/60 HDR. Versatile Inputs : Supports HDMI and SDI connections for seamless integration into production workflows.

: Supports HDMI and SDI connections for seamless integration into production workflows. Low Power Consumption : Optimized for extended field use without compromising performance.

: Optimized for extended field use without compromising performance. Unmatched Reliability: Engineered to maintain robust performance in challenging conditions, such as crowded live events and remote locations.

Versatile Applications Across Industries

DragonFly V 5G transforms the way live video is captured and shared, offering endless possibilities:

Sports Production : Capture dynamic angles using drones or on-field body-worn cameras for immersive coverage.

: Capture dynamic angles using drones or on-field body-worn cameras for immersive coverage. News Broadcasting : Stream live footage from breaking news scenes with minimal setup time.

: Stream live footage from breaking news scenes with minimal setup time. Entertainment : Deliver stunning live event coverage with real-time streaming that ensures flawless viewer experiences.

: Deliver stunning live event coverage with real-time streaming that ensures flawless viewer experiences. Public Safety: Provide live situational awareness for surveillance and first responder coordination.

The Power of Choice: DragonFly V COFDM

Complementing the new DragonFly V 5G is DragonFly V COFDM, a miniature transmitter designed to deliver reliable, high-definition video in environments where signal integrity is crucial. Utilizing advanced COFDM technology, this device ensures resilient video links even under challenging conditions. Weighing just 73 grams, DragonFly V COFDM integrates seamlessly with drones and body-worn cameras, enabling dynamic, on-the-move live video capture for broadcasters. Its compact and durable design also makes it ideal for defense and public safety applications, providing real-time surveillance and situational awareness for critical missions.

Seamless Content Management with LinkMatrix

DragonFly V and Vislink’s range of COFDM, 5G and AI video solutions can be seamlessly managed using the cloud-based management and control solution, LinkMatrix. This intuitive platform enables monitoring and configuration of multiple devices remotely, streamlining live production workflows. LinkMatrix provides real-time visibility into device performance, signal quality, and network usage, empowering users to optimize their setups from any device, anywhere.

“The launch of DragonFly V 5G represents a significant leap forward in portable live video transmission,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “This innovation, combined with our DragonFly V COFDM model, underscores our commitment to empowering customers with the most advanced, compact solutions for capturing and delivering high-quality live video. Whether it’s a fast-paced sports event, a breaking news story, or a public safety mission, DragonFly V provides the tools to make every moment count.”

Availability

DragonFly V 5G and DragonFly V COFDM are both available for immediate purchase.

For more information, visit

https://www.vislink.com/product/dragonfly-v5g/

and

https://www.vislink.com/product/dragonfly-v/

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering, and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications encompassing over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions, enabling broadcasters, defense and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Vislink provides live streaming solutions using RF, bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.”

For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

Press inquiries:

Adrian Lambert

VP Marketing, Vislink Technologies

adrian.lambert@vislink.com

+44 7905 863352

