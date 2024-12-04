Tis the Season: James River Church Invites All to Their Upcoming Christmas Production on December 7–8

With the season of festive cheer fast upon us, James River Church is all set to host another unforgettable Christmas celebration for the entire Springfield, Ozark, and Joplin community

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. and OZARK, Mo. and JOPLIN, Mo., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the most joyous and wonderful time of the year approaches, James River Church is once again planning its annual James River Christmas celebration. Set to take place on December 7 & 8 across all four James River Church locations in Springfield, Ozark, and Joplin, the Christmas celebration is sure to deliver cheer, surprises, and much more to families throughout Missouri!

The James River Church Christmas celebration will feature a spectacular production filled with snow and holiday treats, amazing Christmas music, lots of laughs, and an inspiring Christmas message. And, of course, the celebration will honor the birth of our Savior, Jesus.

The James River Church Christmas Celebration does not require guests to reserve a seat. Attendees can simply show up on a first come, first served basis. If James River reaches capacity, overflow seating options will be available. Parents can also rest easy knowing child care is provided at each James River Church location.

If you find yourself unable to attend the event in person, James River Church is graciously providing an online viewing experience. The entirety of the Christmas celebration will be free to stream on Facebook, YouTube, and Jamesriver.tv.

For those in Missouri looking to enjoy some great Christmas music and a lot of of fun and surprises, the specific dates and times for the Christmas celebration are as follows:

James River Church’s South Campus in Ozark’s Saturday service times are 3, 5, and 7 p.m. On Sunday, service times are at 9 and 10.45 a.m.

The West Campus in Springfield also offers the services at 5 and 7 p.m. on Saturday and at 9 and 10:45 a.m on Sunday.

Services on James River Church’s North Campus in Springfield take place at 5 and 7 p.m. on Saturday and at 9 and 10.45 a.m. on Sunday.

At James River Church Joplin Campus, the services can be attended at 3, 5, and 7 p.m. on Saturday and at 9 and 10.45 a.m. on Sunday.

The most wonderful time of year is right around the corner, and James River Church is ready to spread joy all throughout the season! For more information on the James River Church Christmas Celebration, visit the event website at https://jamesriver.church/christmas/ .

About James River Church

James River Church, serving over 16,000 attendees weekly, is a Pentecostal church with four locations in southwest Missouri and a growing online community. Known for its passionate worship and engaging children's and youth programs, JRC is dedicated to reaching people with the Gospel, global missions, and community outreach through initiatives like Cherish Kids and James River Charities.

