GradGuard Announces Partnership with Flywire to Offer Enhanced Tuition Protection to Higher Education Institutions

Partnership enhances institutional transparency and provides a financial safeguard for students who withdraw for serious covered reasons

PHOENIX, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GradGuard, the number one provider of college tuition and renters insurance programs, announced a strategic technology partnership with Flywire (Nasdaq: FLYW), a global payments enablement and software company. This collaboration aims to enhance tuition protection options for colleges and universities and their students.

The partnership provides Flywire’s higher education clients in the United States access to an integrated policy disclosure process that assures greater financial literacy of students and their families. GradGuard integrates its tuition insurance solution directly into Flywire’s payments and software platform for higher education, streamlining processes for colleges and universities that use it. Students and families will now be presented with information about institutional refund policies and given the voluntary option to purchase tuition insurance directly within the checkout experience.

“The integration of GradGuard’s Tuition Insurance with Flywire’s dynamic billing process helps provide confidence to students and families that they can achieve their academic dreams, regardless of the headwinds they face,” said John Fees, co-founder and CEO of GradGuard. “Higher education is an important investment that we are proud to help them protect.”

GradGuard and Flywire create transparency around school withdrawal policies and provide families with the resources they need to consider protecting their investment in their education. A number of factors can contribute to potential withdrawals, such as unforeseen illnesses, injuries, or other serious life events, including mental health concerns. According to the 2024 State of Higher Education Report by Gallup and the Lumina Foundation, emotional stress was one of the leading factors contributing to students considering stopping out of their degree or credential program.

“We work closely with and listen to the needs of our partner institutions to find ways to better serve them and the students and families they support,” said Sharon Butler, EVP and GM of Global Education, Flywire. “In response to great demand, we are proud to offer this integration with GradGuard and augment our payments and software solutions with tuition insurance to enable institutions to deliver greater student success.”

The partnership between GradGuard and Flywire creates transparency for existing school withdrawal policies and provides families with the resources they need to consider protecting their investment in the event of an unforeseen illness, injury, or other serious life event.

“We’ve been a GradGuard partner since 2022 and are excited to be one of the first schools to integrate the program within Flywire,” said Jennifer Lightfoot, Executive Director of Student Business Services at Texas A&M University. “GradGuard has been a great partner, and we recommend that all schools take a look at this integration.”

Eligible Flywire institutions in the United States will be able to integrate GradGuard’s tuition insurance offer at no cost for Spring 2025.

To learn more, please visit www.gradguard.com and www.flywire.com.

About GradGuard:

GradGuard is the authority on helping schools educate and protect students from the risks of college life. As the #1 provider of college tuition and renters insurance, GradGuard’s pioneering protections have served more than 1.7 million students at more than 1,900 unique institutions.

GradGuard's national technology platform embeds its innovative insurance protections within the enrollment processes of more than 600 institutions in the United States, helping schools to increase college completion rates and reducing the cost of college by helping to prevent financial losses.

To learn more, visit www.gradguard.com.

About Flywire:

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports more than 4,000 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

To learn more, visit www.flywire.com.

Natalie Hubertus GradGuard 602-341-5947 nhubertus@gradguard.com

