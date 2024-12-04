Newsweek and Statista Announce America’s Most Responsible Companies 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, the modern global digital news organization, in partnership with Statista , today announced its annual America’s Most Responsible Companies 2025 rankings. This prestigious list, now in its sixth year, highlights 600 U.S.-based companies excelling in ESG performance.

Selected from the 2,000 largest public companies in the U.S., this year’s rankings offer a comprehensive analysis of corporate responsibility across industries. Each company was evaluated through a two-pronged methodology:

Quantitative KPI Analysis: More than 30 key performance indicators across the pillars of environment, social, and governance were assessed using publicly available data.

Consumer Survey: Over 26,000 U.S. residents participated in a reputation survey to evaluate CSR performance across these dimensions.

Top Companies from the America’s Most Responsible Companies 2025 rankings include:

Merck

Adobe

PayPal

HP

Microsoft



“Consumers today are demanding more from the businesses they engage with, and companies are stepping up to meet these expectations,” said Josh Smith, Newsweek’s Director of Growth and Strategic Partnerships. “This ranking celebrates organizations that prioritize transparency, sustainability, and equity. We hope it serves as a guide for individuals and businesses alike to make informed, values-driven decisions.”

For further details and the complete list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2025, visit newsweek.com/amrc-2025

