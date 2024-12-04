Pharma 4.0 Market Size Expected to Reach USD 81.64 Bn by 2034

The global pharma 4.0 market size is calculated at USD 16.68 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 81.64 billion by 2034 and growing at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2024 to 2034.

Ottawa, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pharma 4.0 market size is predicted to increase from USD 19.64 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 81.64 billion by 2034, According to Precedence Research. The North America pharma 4.0 market size was valued at USD 5.02 billion in 2023.

Developed by the International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE), the phrase "pharma 4.0" refers to the Industry 4.0 trend toward sophisticated technology, such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as the internet of things (IoT). These solutions improve right-first-time manufacturing, boost output, provide end-to-end visibility, and improve compliance in the pharmaceutical industry.

The term "Fourth Industrial Revolution," or "Industry 4.0," at its most basic level, may be defined as the broad use of digitalization in the production process. Pharma 4.0 technology make it possible to gather and analyze enormous volumes of patient data, which can then be utilized to create individualized medicines that are catered to the requirements of each patient.

Pharma 4.0 Market Key Insights:

North America dominated the global market and contributed the biggest market share of 35.46% in 2023.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the remarkable CAGR during the forecast period.

By technology, the internet of things (IoT) segment generated the maximum market share of 44.70% in 2023.

By application, manufacturing segment contributed the largest market share of 54.61% in 2023.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical companies segment led the market in 2023.



Pharma 4.0 Market Revenue (USD Million), By Application, 2021 to 2023

Application 2021 2022 2023 Drug Discovery and Development 2,885.68 3,401.05 4,015.29 Clinical Trials 1,746.78 2,052.60 2,416.06 Manufacturing 5,632.47 6,596.35 7,738.24

Pharma 4.0 Market Revenue (USD Million), By Technology, 2021 to 2023

Technology 2021 2022 2023 Cloud Computing 1,235.49 1,454.69 1,715.70 Artificial Intelligence (AI) 2,871.31 3,367.26 3,955.60 Big Data Analytics 1,548.98 1,829.26 2,163.93 Internet of Things (IoT) 4,609.16 5,398.80 6,334.37

Growth Factors in the Pharma 4.0 Market

Increases manufacturing efficiency : Pharma 4.0 technologies make it possible to monitor manufacturing processes in real time, which facilitates the prompt detection and fixing of problems. As a result, manufacturing efficiency rises and downtime is decreased.

: Pharma 4.0 technologies make it possible to monitor manufacturing processes in real time, which facilitates the prompt detection and fixing of problems. As a result, manufacturing efficiency rises and downtime is decreased. Improves quality control : Early in the production process, Pharma 4.0 technology may detect quality problems by utilizing machine learning and sophisticated analytics. By doing this, product faults are decreased, and constant product quality is guaranteed.

: Early in the production process, Pharma 4.0 technology may detect quality problems by utilizing machine learning and sophisticated analytics. By doing this, product faults are decreased, and constant product quality is guaranteed. Improves supply chain management: Pharma 4.0 technologies make it possible to monitor the supply chain in real-time, which improves distribution and inventory tracking and management.



Pharma 4.0 Market Regional Analysis

U.S. Pharma 4.0 Market Size and Forecast 2024 to 2034

The U.S. pharma 4.0 market size was valued at USD 4.44 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 20.37 billion by 2034, poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2024 to 2034.

Digital Technologies’ Integration: North America to Sustain the Dominance

North America dominated the pharma 4.0 market in 2023. It is anticipated that the region's market will rise due to the growing emphasis on research and development, the presence of a reputable pharmaceutical industry, and the expansion of the healthcare infrastructure. Further driving the market expansion was the growing trend of digitalization in the pharmaceutical industry, the growing number of government initiatives to encourage the use of pharma 4.0 technologies, and the growing adoption of digital technologies in the pharmaceutical industry.

With around one-third of the worldwide market, the US is the biggest market for biopharmaceuticals and the world leader in biopharmaceutical research and development. The biopharmaceutical market has a significant total economic influence on the U.S. economy.

In addition to being one of the top 10 pharmaceutical markets globally, Canada is home to a sizable number of major pharmaceutical corporations in the Ontario area. In this province, the industry employs about 60,000 people and has over 1900 businesses, bringing in over $38 million annually. About 28,000 people are employed by the pharmaceutical business alone, which accounts for 55% of all pharmaceutical-related employment in Canada and produces $25 billion of this income.

Government Support & Rapid Adoption: Asian Countries to Expand Rapidly

Asia Pacific is estimated to host the fastest-growing pharma 4.0 market during the forecast period. This expansion is a result of a variety of causes, including an expanding patient base, increased cloud computing adoption, and an increase in government initiatives promoting AI. AI is also being used in the diagnostics industry, and more and more biopharmaceutical companies are using it to update the drug discovery process.

As the biopharma business in China continues to flourish, its technological advancements are becoming more and more comparable to those in other countries. China is emerging as a biopharma company's digital transformation powerhouse. Chinese biopharmacies, both domestic and international, are increasing their digital technology investment and application scenarios. Innovations as the whole biopharma manufacturing chain are empowered by AI.

China is seeing a dynamic shift in the investment market for "AI + biological technology" as IT and pharmaceutical companies scramble to implement their plans. The market has enormous potential in its early stages of industrial development.

A strong local market, a rising government support system, cost-competitive manufacturing, and a solid scientific and technological foundation have all contributed to India's pharmaceutical industry being a global leader in research and innovation. India ranks third globally in terms of volume and fourteenth globally in terms of the value of pharmaceutical items produced, according to the Economic Survey 2022–2023. With a 20% volume share in the worldwide generic drug market, India is the world's biggest supplier.

Pharma 4.0 Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 16.68 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 81.64 Billion Growth Rate from 2024 to 2034 CAGR of 18.1% Largest Market North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Segments Covered By Technology, By Application, and By End-User Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Pharma 4.0 Market Segments Outlook

By Technology Outlook

The internet of things (IoT) segment dominated the pharma 4.0 market in 2023. Thanks to cutting-edge technology, the internet of things (IoT) is revolutionizing the pharmaceutical sector. Acquirers of cutting-edge healthcare solutions are profiting from recent patents that enable more individualized and effective treatments. Although other nations, including the UK, Australia, China, and India, also play important roles, the United States leads the world in IoT adoption with substantial activity in patents, jobs, and agreements.

By Application Outlook

The manufacturing segment held the largest share of the pharma 4.0 market in 2023. Most of the modifications are related to the development of technologies that provide autonomous production systems with advanced quality control and process controls. Reduced product variability and reliable product availability are two benefits of automation. Automation and robotics are utilized to increase production efficiency and decrease the requirement for human involvement. Error risk is decreased, and manufacturing process efficiency is increased.

In September 2024, the cutting-edge eBR (Electronic Batch Record) software product Aizon Execute, created in partnership with Euroapi, a top global API manufacturer, is being introduced by Aizon, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software as a Service (SaaS) provider committed to revolutionizing pharmaceutical manufacturing operations.



By End-use Outlook

The pharmaceutical companies segment held the major share of the pharma 4.0 market in 2023. Pharma 4.0 is spearheading the upcoming digital transformation that will affect pharmaceutical industries. Pharmaceutical companies, suppliers, and experts have already started looking into practical ways to use Industry 4.0 in their own businesses. Pharma firms are using these Industry 4.0 concepts and technology at every stage of the value chain, from supply chain management, quality assurance, manufacturing, drug development, and regulatory compliance.

Pharma 4.0 Market Top Companies

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

ABB

Honeywell International Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

GE Healthcare

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.



In October 2024, a $4.5 billion investment was made by Eli Lilly and Company to establish the Lilly Medicine Foundry, a new facility for medication discovery and advanced production. Lilly will be able to scale up the production of medications for clinical trials and conduct research into novel drug production techniques thanks to this special facility.

What is Going Around the Globe?

In November 2024 , Apollo Pharmacy implemented a hybrid cloud approach as part of a significant digital transformation. With more than 6,300 locations in 27 states and a significant online presence, Apollo Pharmacy needed its vital systems to have more performance, flexibility, and control.

, Apollo Pharmacy implemented a hybrid cloud approach as part of a significant digital transformation. With more than 6,300 locations in 27 states and a significant online presence, Apollo Pharmacy needed its vital systems to have more performance, flexibility, and control. In July 2024 , the technology firm Futurian's new automated, hands-free purchase solution was piloted for three months before Juan Vindel Farmacia finished it. Customers may use the solution to put items in a bin, take them out if they decide they don't want them, tap their phone or credit card, and then pass an RFID shrink-prevention scanner as they leave.

, the technology firm Futurian's new automated, hands-free purchase solution was piloted for three months before Juan Vindel Farmacia finished it. Customers may use the solution to put items in a bin, take them out if they decide they don't want them, tap their phone or credit card, and then pass an RFID shrink-prevention scanner as they leave. In July 2024, the Pulsus Group is to invest an estimated Rs 300 crore to establish an AI-based pharmaceutical healthcare IT cluster in Ameenpur, Telangana, with the potential to generate about 50,000 employment.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Technology

Cloud Computing

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Big Data Analytics

Internet of Things (IoT)

By Application

Drug Discovery and Development

Clinical Trials

Manufacturing



By End-User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

CROs and CMOs



By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



