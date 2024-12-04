Barsz Gowie Amon & Fultz LLC Announces Merger with William E. Howe & Co.

MEDIA, Pa., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barsz Gowie Amon & Fultz LLC (BGA&F), a full-service accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce its merger with William E. Howe & Co., effective December 2, 2024. This merger brings together two highly respected firms based in Delaware County.

William E. Howe & Co. has served the Delaware County community for over 100 years, building a legacy of excellence in accounting, audit, tax planning and compliance, and advisory services. Combining the firm’s century-long experience with BGA&F’s deep expertise across industries such as real estate, medical and dental practices, hospitality, and manufacturing creates a partnership that significantly enhances the range of services available.

“We’re excited to welcome William E. Howe & Co. into the BGA&F family,” said William B. Gowie, Jr., CPA, MT, Managing Partner at Barsz Gowie Amon & Fultz. “The merger is a strategic step that enhances our ability to provide comprehensive accounting and advisory services to a broader client base. Together, we are well-positioned to deliver innovative solutions while maintaining the integrity and client-focused approach that have defined both firms.”

The firm’s 13-member team will join BGA&F, increasing the combined staff to 70 employees. The merger deepens BGA&F's reach and reinforces the firms' shared values of integrity, quality workmanship, and exceptional customer service. With offices in Media and Chadds Ford, BGA&F serves clients across nearly all 50 states, bringing local expertise and national reach to businesses, individuals, nonprofits and government entities alike.

Clients of both firms will continue to receive the personalized service they value and will benefit from seamless integration, expanded resources, specialized expertise, and a continued commitment to helping them navigate complex financial landscapes.

“We are proud of the legacy we’ve built at William E. Howe & Co.,” said Herbert I. Berkowitz, CPA, Managing Partner at William E. Howe & Co. “This merger allows us to continue that tradition while offering our clients expanded capabilities and resources. We’re confident that our combined expertise and shared commitment to quality will drive even greater success for our clients.”

The office of William E. Howe & Co. will become a BGA&F location, operating under the Barsz Gowie Amon & Fultz name until the lease expires in September 2025. At that time, the office will consolidate with BGA&F’s offices.

About Barsz Gowie Amon & Fultz

Barsz Gowie Amon & Fultz (BGA&F) is a full-service accounting firm that provides a range of audit, accounting, tax, business planning, management consulting, and municipal services. With Media, Delaware County and Chadds Ford, Chester County offices, the firm stretches across the Greater Philadelphia area into Delaware, New Jersey, D.C., and beyond. Since its inception in 2017, BGA&F has contributed over $150,000 to local nonprofits. The company has won numerous awards, including Top Workplaces 2023 by the Philadelphia Inquirer and Talk of the Town 2022 by the Daily Times. For more information, visit www.barszgowie.com.

About William E. Howe & Co.

William E. Howe & Co. is a trusted accounting firm based in Delaware County, providing over a century of dedicated service to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Specializing in accounting, audit, tax planning and compliance, and advisory services, the firm has built a reputation for delivering high-quality, personalized financial solutions. William E. Howe & Co. has consistently helped clients navigate complex financial challenges while upholding the values of integrity, professionalism, and customer service.





John Reynolds john.reynolds@buchananpr.com

