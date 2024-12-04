Bety Unveils Enhanced Offer of 20,000+ Crypto Games and Sportsbook Events

Bety is a decentralized casino and sportsbook platform that supports Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals. It is owned and operated by 12 Stars International Gaming Solutions Limited, a company established in Seychelles.

Paranaque City, Philippines, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bety , one of the leading Web3 betting platforms with a decentralized approach to casinos and sportsbooks, has unveiled its enhanced offer, boasting over 20,000 crypto casino games, sports, and eSports events. The platform aims to become one of the top Bitcoin casinos with a fair, transparent, and unmatched gaming experience for everyone



Blockchain technology is a catalyst for innovation in all sectors, and online casino gaming is no exception. The growing adoption of cryptocurrency into the mainstream supports the emergence of groundbreaking platforms in digital entertainment. Bety is one of the major players spearheading this revolution by offering secure and accessible gaming experiences to change how people interact with online gambling services.

The Advantages of Web3 Betting

Traditional online casinos have been around since the early days of the Internet. However, they have always faced the same challenges, such as slow payouts and high deposit/withdrawal fees. Moreover, users have often complained about the improvable fairness of game bets and their outcomes.

Web3 betting solves these issues and takes online casino gaming to the next level through blockchain gaming. Its use of decentralized ledger technology ensures a transparent gaming experience for all users. It also accelerates deposit and withdrawal times at considerably lower costs than what traditional casinos practice.

The processing times for deposits at traditional and crypto casinos are similar, often occurring instantly. However, there is a significant difference in withdrawal times between conventional online casinos and blockchain-based casinos.For example, traditional casinos can take several days to process withdrawals. Users often have to wait up to 3 days to transfer winnings to their credit/debit cards and 7 days via bank transfers. On the other hand, crypto casinos process payouts in only a few minutes, sometimes instantly, depending on the blockchain network’s congestion. This remarkable speed allows players to access their earnings faster and enhances the user experience.

The Rise of Blockchain Gaming

Blockchain gaming is a game-changer for the online casino experience. This technology offers unprecedented levels of trust and transparency. Thanks to its decentralized nature, players from various regions can play in complete anonymity and privacy. Furthermore, the lack of a centralized authority enhances game insights. It sets the stage for provably fair game mechanics, thus empowering players to make informed choices.Bety is an innovative blockchain gaming platform that employs the Provable Fairness concept, which is fundamental for Web3 betting. The platform ensures that game outcomes are determined randomly and cannot be manipulated by the operator or any other party. Therefore, Bety guarantees equal winning odds for all players.

Innovation and Accessibility

Bety stands out as a popular crypto casino with a rich selection of classic casino games and sports events catering to high-end players. The platform excels through its user-centered approach, which includes various bonuses, an exclusive VIP program, and 24/7 customer support.Moreover, Bety embraces the latest technological advances by incorporating the many benefits of blockchain networks, such as Bitcoin payments. The platform supports quick Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals, offering higher privacy and accessibility than traditional payment methods, such as debit or credit cards.

Hash Games at Bety Casino

Blockchain technology increases the gaming offer for online casinos, providing games not supported by traditional casinos. For example, conventional casinos rely on the classic offer of vintage games with limited scalability and versatility potential. On the other hand, blockchain provides a fertile ground for boundless creativity, spurring innovative concepts, such as play-to-earn and hold-to-earn.Gaming diversity is one of the most exciting aspects of building a Web3 betting platform on blockchain technology. In addition to offering traditional casino games such as slots, poker, blackjack, and roulette, Web3 casinos also provide hash games.Hash games are fast-paced, simple games that mimic classic casino games while adding a pinch of excitement. The game mechanics use hash value calculation and blockchain algorithms to deliver a thrilling, straightforward gaming experience. Players must wager on a predicted hash interval and win if their prediction is correct. Hash games involve various betting options that broaden the winning odds.Bety has several hash games in its versatile blockchain gaming offer, including Hash Banker Player, Hash Bull, 3-Min Bull, 1-Min Banker Player, and more. These games function by simple, easy-to-understand rules and ensure provable fair outcomes with appealing RTP rates.

A Unique Classic Casino Gaming Offer

In the most recent offer upgrade, Bety reveals an enhanced gaming offer, including slots, live casino, table games, lottery games, and sports events. Users can pick from over 10,000 casino games from leading brands, such as PGSoft, Evolution Gaming, Evoplay, Yggdrasil, Red Tiger, EG Games, Spribe, JILI, AE Sexy, Ezugi, and PNG. This stellar collection of games from reputable brands ensures players have non-stop access to the latest games and live events while enjoying a cutting-edge gaming experience.Bety offers a versatile library of over 10,000 slot games from more than 100 leading brands. Many of these games involve highly appealing bonuses, making the playing experience even more exciting. The platform replicates an authentic casino experience through its live casino that players can enjoy without leaving their homes. Also, the table games section includes many traditional and fan-favorite games, such as poker, blackjack, baccarat, craps, roulette, and more.

Promotions & Bonuses

Bety also provides several promotions for new and veteran players to make the gaming experience even more thrilling and fulfilling. The platform offers bonuses on the first 4 deposits and 7-day and monthly bonuses. Furthermore, referring friends to Bety entitles players to additional bonuses and earning opportunities.

The VIP Program

Bety invites players to explore its large blockchain gaming selection. They can quickly make transparent and instant Bitcoin deposits to play these games and boost their profiles on the platform. In time, the most loyal players can enter Bety's VIP program and enjoy several advantages, including cash back incentives, free chests, free spins, and personal VIP assistants. Moreover, the platform also supports instant Bitcoin withdrawals.

About Bety

Bety is a decentralized casino and sportsbook platform that supports Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals. It is owned and operated by 12 Stars International Gaming Solutions Limited, a company established in Seychelles. The website is also licensed and regulated by the Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, Union of Comoros.

Bety has a native token, the BTY Token, which players can use to play-to-earn and hold-to-earn. The platform proposes a large and versatile selection of high-RTP blockchain casino games, including hash games, slots, live casinos, and table games. Moreover, it has an extensive sportsbook section with playing options on sporting and e-sports events from 40+ disciplines worldwide. Bety is available in 12+ languages, including English, Spanish, French, Arabic, and Chinese.

You can visit Bety at its official website or follow the platform’s latest developments on its dedicated social media channels: X (Twitter) | Telegram | Discord | Facebook |

