Konica Minolta Healthcare and Gleamer Partner to Provide Best-in-Class AI-Powered Solution with Konica Minolta's Portfolio of Advanced X-ray Systems

WAYNE, N.J., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., a leading provider of medical diagnostic imaging and imaging information technology, and Gleamer, a leading European developer of artificial intelligence (AI) powered solutions for X-ray imaging, announced today a strategic partnership to help radiologists further enhance the quality of care and optimize workflows in musculoskeletal (MSK) digital radiography (DR) applications. Konica Minolta Healthcare will offer Gleamer’s BoneView solution with its DR product portfolio, including the KDR® Advanced U-Arm, KDR® Flex Overhead X-ray System and mKDR Xpress® Mobile X-ray, making the scientifically validated and award-winning AI-based solution available to customers in the Americas.

BoneView is a clinical decision support AI-based software solution designed to efficiently identify bone fractures by highlighting areas of interest on an X-ray image, assisting both radiologists and clinicians in their daily practice. This FDA-cleared, computer assisted detection solution (CADe) has been trained on tens of thousands of radiographic images and generated clinical evidence through 80 clinical studies and nearly 25 peer-reviewed scientific publications. It is the only such application that is cleared for use in some pediatric anatomical areas.1 BoneView efficiently highlights fractures and provides confidence levels, such as highlighting 90% as probable. This capability helps boost diagnostic accuracy, reduce radiologist reading times and improve patient care pathways.

Konica Minolta will offer the cloud-based BoneView solution as a subscription-based service to its customers. Designed around patients for clinical efficiency, Konica Minolta’s DR systems feature an array of design innovations to deliver superior image quality and optimize workflow to expedite the diagnostic process. The AeroDR family of high-performance wireless flat panel detectors deliver exceptional image quality, including a High-Definition option for excellent detail at 100u and a High Dynamic Range option that provides a 200u resolution to help visualize depth and definition of complex soft tissue/bone structures.

“We are very excited to partner with Gleamer and provide BoneView AI to our DR customers in the Americas,” says Kirsten Doerfert, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Konica Minolta Healthcare. “BoneView is an impressive application for detecting bone fractures in X-ray images. Our choice to partner with Gleamer was based in part on Gleamer's commitment to clinical evidence, giving customers a high level of confidence in the application’s results. This excellent diagnostic support tool complements our portfolio of X-ray systems and software solutions for our customers.”

Nicolas Jirikoff, Chief Business Officer of Gleamer, adds, “Our partnership with Konica Minolta marks another step forward in Gleamer's international expansion, bringing us closer to our goal of making our AI Copilot accessible to clinicians and patients worldwide. By combining our proven AI solutions in radiology with Konica Minolta’s expertise as a recognized leader in DR systems, this collaboration will help advance precision medicine across the US and raise the standard of patient care.”

1. Please refer to 510(k) K222176 for complete indications for use: https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cdrh_docs/pdf22/K222176.pdf.



About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and imaging information technology. The company’s focus is to contribute to life changing advances through the transformation of primary imaging, allowing the invisible to be seen. Primary imaging, the most commonly used medical imaging technologies, include X-ray, ultrasound and imaging management systems. By advancing these readily available technologies, we can bring greater diagnostic capabilities to the greatest number of people.

With 150 years of endless innovation, imaging is in Konica Minolta’s DNA. From roots as a camera and film manufacturer, the company has cultivated its own technologies and continues to evolve techniques for visualizing what is not visible. Innovation allows the company to be a strong strategic partner, understanding what value means to customers and how Konica Minolta’s innovations can address specific needs and lead to better decisions, sooner.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a division of Konica Minolta, Inc. For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook, or visit https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us.

About Gleamer

Gleamer, a global leader in the development of Artificial Intelligence solutions for medical imaging, aims to establish AI as a key solution to meet the rapidly growing demand in medical imaging. The Gleamer Copilot® is deployed in over 2,000 public and private institutions across 40 countries, processing more than 30 million exams annually. It incorporates several proprietary AI solutions designed to support radiologists, enhancing patient care, reducing healthcare costs, accelerating patient treatment, and optimizing workflow and productivity. Its excellence and performance are globally recognized, with 25 publications in prestigious peer-reviewed scientific journals with expert radiologists, including the Alexander Margulis 2022 award for the best paper in the journal “Radiology”, awarded for scientific excellence by the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).

Founded in 2017 and based in France, Gleamer currently employs 75 collaborators.

For more information: www.gleamer.ai or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

