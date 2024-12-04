Keith Malone Wedding Films Announce Launch of New Website

Co. Wicklow, Ireland, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keith Malone Wedding Films, a leading wedding videographer in Ireland, is excited to announce the launch of its new website, which has recently been updated to showcase a diverse selection of real cinematic wedding video highlight films. These films emphasise Keith Malone’s relaxed and discreet approach that captures every moment of a couple’s special day to enable them to re-experience all the emotions, sights and sounds that they felt the first time around.

Located in Wicklow and serving all of Ireland, especially counties Leinster, Wicklow, Meath, Kildare and Wexford, Keith Malone Wedding Films creates an unforgettable, personable experience that retells each couple’s unique love story to fit their special day. As detailed on the videographer’s new website, couples receive at least two different wedding films: a full-length documentary video that includes comprehensive footage of the wedding as it unfolded and a shorter highlight video that is more story-focused and cinematic in style.

“If I could choose just one word to describe my wedding films, it would be ‘authentic’,” said Keith Malone. “Couples describe the style of my films as creative, cinematic, and above all, great fun to relive! My goal as a wedding videographer is to capture natural moments with a focus on family and close friends. While remaining discreet and unobtrusive, I have created hundreds of wedding videos for couples all over Ireland and abroad. Get in touch today; I can’t wait to hear from you!”

Whether capturing small and intimate weddings to large-scale events in luxurious manors, from the moment Keith Malone Wedding Films arrives, the experienced videographer takes a fly-on-the-wall approach to record each moment as they unfold naturally.

With over a decade of experience in producing memorable wedding video Ireland, Keith Malone Wedding Films uses the leading equipment, such as small mirrorless cameras (next-generation DSLRs), a small collection of lenses, compact tripods, and discreet audio recorders, to ensure that not one moment is missed. This extensive approach also guarantees access to backup equipment and provides the option for couples to add drone footage to add an aerial perspective of their wedding venue.

The film types offered by the wedding videographer Ireland include:

Main Full-length Film: The full-length wedding film contains comprehensive ceremony coverage and the speeches in full. This footage ensures each moment of the day and can typically run for 60 to 120 minutes in total.

Day Highlights: The shorter highlights film retells the wedding story in a memorable and cinematic way, taking approximately 5 minutes, but can sometimes be slightly shorter or longer than this.

Keith Malone Wedding Films also offers short Instagram teasers, which are short preview trailer videos that couples can post to their pages. They are approximately 60 seconds in length.

With a discreet approach to capturing events as they unfold naturally, using state-of-the-art equipment and employing a personalised creative wedding video editing process that includes appropriate music tracks that fit seamlessly with the story, Ireland’s top wedding videography expert has become renowned for perfectly documenting each couple’s unique story.

Keith Malone Wedding Films encourages couples searching for beautifully crafted keepsake that allows them to travel back in time and relive their wedding day, to reach out via the website today to check date availability.

About Keith Malone Wedding Films

Keith Malone Wedding Films is a leading wedding videographer in Ireland, offering highly rated services nationwide but predominantly in Leinster, Wicklow, Meath, Kildare and Wexford. With a focus on capturing natural moments, especially of family and close friends, Keith Malone Wedding Films creates beautiful cinematic wedding videos that perfectly capture a couple’s special day.

More Information

To learn more about Keith Malone Wedding Films and the launch of its new website, please visit https://keithmalone.ie/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/keith-malone-wedding-films-announce-launch-of-new-website/

Keith Malone Wedding Films Roundwood Co. Wicklow Ireland https://keithmalone.ie/ press@keithmalone.ie

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.