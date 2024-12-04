Notified Expands GlobeNewswire’s Canadian Presence with Le Devoir Partnership

Exclusive Alliance Marks First Time a Quebec Publication Has Partnered with Newswire Service for Press Release Syndication

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for public relations and investor relations professionals, is proud to give communicators better reach and value in their Canadian news distribution through an exclusive partnership with Le Devoir, one of Canada's most esteemed daily newspapers. GlobeNewswire® clients can now share stories with Quebec audiences through a dedicated GlobeNewswire by Notified press release page on Le Devoir’s website.

Renowned for its intellectual rigor, non-partisan reporting and thoughtful analysis, Le Devoir has been a pillar of Quebec media for more than 100 years. With this unique agreement, GlobeNewswire customers can now expand their visibility and influence within Quebec’s dynamic Francophone community.

“Our mission is to share accurate, truthful information in every market around the world,” said Erik Carlson, Chief Operating Officer at Notified. “This partnership underscores our commitment to providing clients with unparalleled news reach through expanded press release distribution.”

“We are delighted with this partnership, which will allow us to offer our readers a different economic perspective,” said Brian Myles, Director of Le Devoir. “We value Notified's credibility as a trusted partner.”

To view the page, please visit LeDevoir.com.





About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. It starts with GlobeNewswire, which for more than 30 years has been the globally trusted press release distribution and regulatory filing service to leading organizations. From there, gain deeper audience insights with our world-class media and social monitoring tools, and elevate shareholder confidence with our award-winning investor relations solutions, so that you—the modern PR, IR and marketing pro—are well-equipped to engage, educate and excite your audience.

Notified is a part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

About Le Devoir

Le Devoir is a daily newspaper published from Monday to Saturday. In addition to its print version, it is available online as well as on its mobile and tablet applications. Le Devoir was founded on January 10, 1910, by journalist and politician Henri Bourassa. True to the vision of its founder, Le Devoir remains a fully independent media outlet and is not owned by any group.

For more information, please visit https://www.ledevoir.com/

Notified Media Contact

Caroline Smith

caroline.smith@icrinc.com

Le Devoir Media Contact

Juliette Gaudreault-Tremblay

jgtremblay@ledevoir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec16d172-7011-44bf-aa2b-9cf457a9a449

