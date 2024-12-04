ARRAY Technologies and RP Surpass 6GW of Solar Power Deployed

ARRAY and RP’s long-time partnership surpasses 6GW of solar power

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“ARRAY” or the “Company”), a global leader in solar tracker solutions, announced today that it has deployed more than 6GW of solar projects in North America through its partnership with RP Construction Services (RP), a leading value-added distributor of solar construction materials.

The ARRAY and RP teams have worked together since 2009 to serve leading solar developers and contractors across a diverse range of portfolios and projects. With a shared commitment to enabling homegrown renewable energy, ARRAY and RP have focused over the years on creating effective partnerships between employees, customers, and communities, uniting them around a goal to boost the local economy while providing clean energy.

“We’re incredibly proud of this milestone, which would not have been possible without the strong partnership of RP,” said Kevin G. Hostetler, chief executive officer at ARRAY. “Our shared vision of driving clean energy transformation remains strong, and I’m confident that our collaboration will continue to accelerate solar adoption and contribute meaningfully to the continent’s energy future.”

“Since we started, our partnership with ARRAY has enabled hundreds of solar projects across the United States, and we expect the trend to continue in the years ahead,” said Eben Russell, founder and president at RP. “Given the rapid increases in electricity demand that we’re seeing, the agility that we bring to our partners is more relevant than ever.”

As ARRAY’s value-added distributor, RP supports ARRAY’s broad range of tracker products, technology and services with comprehensive design solutions, on-hand inventory, kitting and pre-assembly, logistics services, and post-installation service and commissioning.

RP is currently supplying and supporting ARRAY tracker deployments across the country, assisting major solar companies with their growing portfolios of single-axis tracker projects.

About ARRAY

ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global renewable energy company and provider of utility-scale solar tracking technology. Engineered to withstand the harshest conditions on the planet, ARRAY’s high-quality solar trackers and sophisticated software maximize energy production, accelerating the adoption of cost-effective and sustainable energy. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY relies on its diversified global supply chain and customer-centric approach to deliver, commission, and support solar energy developments around the world, lighting the way to a brighter, smarter future for clean energy. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit arraytechinc.com.



About RP

RP Construction Services, LLC (RP) is the nation’s leading value-added distributor of utility-scale solar equipment. RP offers the industry’s best solar tracker technologies supported by a suite of project enablement services, including design engineering, warehousing and logistics, pre-assembly, and mechanical installation to provide solar EPCs and developers simple, high-performance solar tracking solutions. Since 2014, RP has delivered more than 6GW of fully engineered single-axis solar tracking systems to customer sites across the United States and Canada. Our team currently consists of more than 300 individuals working to accelerate and simplify solar deployment. Connect with RP on LinkedIn or learn more at www.rpcs.com. RP is a proud member of the Quanta Services family of companies.

