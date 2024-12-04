Nephros to Participate in the Benchmark Company Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference on December 11, 2024 in NYC

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration solutions to the medical and commercial markets, today announced that it will be participating in the Benchmark Company 13th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

Robert Banks, CEO and Judy Krandel, CFO of Nephros, Inc. will be hosting one-on-one and group investor meetings. If you would like to schedule a 1x1 investor meeting please make sure you are registered here:

The conference offers emerging growth and dynamic publicly traded companies access to institutional and individual investors in a unique one-on-one format during which Nephros will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts throughout the day.

About The Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales trading and investment banking firm. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research, and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm’s sales, trading, and equity research capabilities. https://www.benchmarkcompany.com.

About Nephros

Nephros is committed to improving the human relationship with water through leading, accessible technology. We provide innovative water filtration products and services, along with water-quality education, as part of an integrated approach to water safety. Nephros goods serve the needs of customers within the healthcare and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency solutions for water management.

For more information about Nephros, please visit us at nephros.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

(646) 823-8656

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Robert Banks, CEO

Nephros, Inc.

(201) 343-5202 x110

robert.banks@nephros.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.