El Septimo Vodka Wins Prestigious Double Gold Award at the 2024 World Spirits Competition

Château Zaya’s Ultra-Premium Vodka Honored as the Best in the World by Cigar & Spirits Magazine

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo Vodka, crafted by Château Zaya, has been awarded the coveted Double Gold at the 2024 World Spirits Competition, organized by Cigar & Spirits Magazine. This prestigious award recognizes the best spirits in the world, and El Septimo Vodka was the only spirit awarded a "Double Gold" honor, being selected as the “Best Vodka in the World” during a rigorous blind taste test by an elite panel of expert sommeliers and spirits judges.

El Septimo Vodka, made exclusively from French winter wheat and distilled five times for unmatched purity and smoothness, has achieved this extraordinary honor just five months after its introduction to the United States market. This rapid rise to acclaim is unprecedented, marking a new standard of excellence in the vodka industry.

“Our goal was to create a vodka that redefines luxury and sets itself apart in every way, from taste to craftsmanship,” said Zaya S. Younan, CEO of El Septimo Vodka. “To win the Double Gold award in our debut year and be recognized as the best vodka in the world is a tremendous honor. It validates our commitment to perfection and reflects the extraordinary efforts of our team.”

Produced in Cognac, France, El Septimo Vodka uses only the finest ingredients, combining centuries-old French craftsmanship with a modern, innovative approach to distillation. The vodka’s five-time distillation process ensures exceptional clarity and smoothness, creating a product that delights even the most discerning palates.

The Double Gold award is a result of blind tastings, where spirits are judged anonymously to ensure complete impartiality. El Septimo Vodka stood out among competitors for its unparalleled balance, flavor profile, and ultra-smooth finish. The judges unanimously praised its exceptional quality, setting it apart as the ultimate choice for vodka enthusiasts and luxury connoisseurs alike.

This recognition is a milestone for El Septimo Vodka, which has already earned global acclaim for its premium cigars, wines, and cognacs. With this latest achievement, El Septimo Vodka solidifies its place as a leader in the luxury spirits market.

El Septimo Vodka is now available for purchase online and at select retailers across the United States. To experience the best vodka in the world, visit www.elseptimovodka.com for more information.

