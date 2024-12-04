Alternative Ballistics Corporation to Present at The Benchmark Company’s Upcoming Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

Las Vegas NV, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternative Ballistics Corporation, creator of The Alternative®, an innovative, less-lethal tool featuring patented bullet capture technology, today announced it will be presenting at The Benchmark Company’s 13th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Wednesday, December 11th, 2024 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

The conference offers emerging growth, and dynamic publicly traded companies access to institutional and individual investors in a unique one-on-one format during which our Chairman, Vanessa Luna and CEO, Steven Luna will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts throughout the day.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Alternative Ballistics team, you may submit your request online via the registration link provided. To register for the conference, please visit

https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_112571/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=INVESTOR

About The Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales trading and investment banking firm. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research, and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm’s sales, trading, and equity research capabilities. https://www.benchmarkcompany.com .

About Alternative Ballistics Corporation

Alternative Ballistics Corporation (ABC) is the creator of The Alternative®, an innovative, less-lethal tool featuring patented bullet capture technology. Designed for law enforcement, it serves as a critical de-escalation tool in situations involving non-compliant individuals posing a threat to themselves, officers, or bystanders—particularly when armed with a weapon other than a firearm.

The Alternative® attaches seamlessly to a service weapon, converting a fired bullet into a kinetic impact round. This round travels with non-penetrating force, temporarily incapacitating the subject while minimizing the risk of critical injury or death. Once deployed, the weapon instantly reverts to standard use.

In addition to law enforcement, The Alternative® may soon be available for the commercial market as a self-defense tool, offering protection for life and property. The Alternative® stands out as the only less-lethal option that integrates directly with service weapons or semi-automatic handguns, eliminating the need to switch to a separate device. This allows users to maintain focus on the threat, enhancing safety and response efficiency.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

