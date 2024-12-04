AutoScheduler.AI Adds John Kelly as VP of Sales

10+ Years Helping F1000 Companies Solve Complex Supply Chain and Operational Problems

Austin, Texas, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI , an innovative Warehouse Orchestration Platform and WMS accelerator, announces that John Kelly has joined the company as Vice-President of Sales. He will lead the Go to Market initiative for AutoScheduler.AI to acquire net new customers and grow and expand projects with existing customers.

"John Kelly has tremendous experience in the warehousing and supply chain industry with over ten years of leading and scaling sales teams," says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. "He will build out our sales programs, ensuring process adherence to hiring, coaching, and training that will grow our business while solving prospective and current customer challenges.”

"In my supply chain sales experience, AutoScheduler.AI uniquely solves supply chain and warehousing problems common across multiple industries," says John Kelly, VP of Sales. "As supply chains get more complex (more automation, more robotics, higher volumes, labor challenges, economic challenges, and more), supply chain leaders are tasked with doing more with less. This could mean more throughput, visibility, better quality, and better real-time decision-making, all while exceeding customer's increasingly high expectations. These are challenges AutoScheduler is designed to solve at an enterprise scale."

Previously, John was head of sales at Kargo, an AI and computer vision company bringing visibility and inventory integrity into supply chains. He also worked as the senior director of enterprise sales for FLEXE, a leading online marketplace for on-demand warehousing solutions. In addition, he held various sales positions at LLamasoft and Lean Logistics. John holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Business Administration and Management from Grand Valley State University. He has also volunteered as President of the CSCMP Board of Directors in Michigan.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI empowers you to take full control of your warehouse with a cloud-based solution that seamlessly integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution. We automate critical tasks like labor scheduling, dock management, and task sequencing, ensuring everything runs smoothly and efficiently. You’ve already invested in the software to run your warehouse—what we do is provide the orchestration layer that ties it all together to make real-time data driven decisions. With AutoScheduler.AI, you get smart orchestration for a smarter, more agile warehouse. Reach out to us at info@autoscheduler.ai for more information.



Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

Becky@MediaFirst.Net

Cell: (404) 421-8497



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37f30c51-4ace-4835-b7b6-5d018195b612

John Kelly As VP of Sales at AutoScheduler.AI, John Kelly brings 10+ Years Helping F1000 Companies Solve Complex Supply Chain and Operational Problems

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.