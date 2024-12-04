LeaseCrunch Expands Offerings with Merger of Finagraph, Enhancing Financial Intelligence for CPA Firms

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaseCrunch LLC , a leading lease accounting software company with over 650 CPA firm customers, today announces its merger with Finagraph, a software provider specializing in real-time data collection and analysis through integration with industry-leading ERP and accounting systems. This strategic merger expands the combined company’s reach to a global CPA firm customer base of over 750, furthering LeaseCrunch’s mission to simplify complexity and enhance client collaboration for CPA firms.

Finagraph’s flagship product, Strongbox, automates financial data collection and analysis for CPA firms worldwide, including the top 25 firms, the Big Four and other financial services companies. By combining Finagraph and LeaseCrunch, CPA firms will have access to powerful tools that streamline the way they collect and extract financial data from their clients. This enables firms to focus on delivering strategic value to clients, improving efficiency with fewer resources, enhancing their quality of work and ultimately making day-to-day work easier for CPA firms’ clients.

This merger underscores a shared vision to empower CPA firms with software that simplifies and automates time-consuming and complex tasks and enables teams to make smarter, faster decisions. By uniting their expertise, LeaseCrunch and Finagraph are expanding their capabilities and building a more powerful and innovative company that addresses critical needs across audit, financial due diligence and client accounting services.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with LeaseCrunch,” says James Walter, founder and CEO of Finagraph. “Together we’re enhancing the productivity of CPA firms by streamlining workflows, equipping them with real-time financial intelligence and delivering precise data for critical decisions.”

“The merger of LeaseCrunch and Finagraph enhances our collective expertise, allowing us to accelerate our roadmap and deliver even more value through our products,” says LeaseCrunch CEO Mark Weidick. “Our CPA firm customers are going to benefit from greater efficiency, enabling them to focus more on high-impact, value-added deliverables, while also improving talent retention and client experience by reducing mundane work. This is more than a merger; it’s a strategic step toward shaping the future of our industry.”

About LeaseCrunch

LeaseCrunch offers easy-to-use, automated lease accounting software that significantly reduces the time needed to transition, account for and maintain leases in compliance with new lease accounting standards: ASC 842, GASB 87, GASB 94, GASB 96 and IFRS 16. More than 650 CPA firms and 26,000 organizations use LeaseCrunch to manage lease accounting needs.

About Finagraph

Finagraph makes financial intelligence and analysis instantaneous through cutting-edge software. Finagraph products help businesses across a variety of financial sectors, including top 25 accounting firms, the Big Four and the largest fintech companies in the world. Strongbox is Finagraph’s flagship product and has changed the way accounting professionals in audit, M&A and outsourced accounting access and analyze financial data. Learn more at www.finagraph.com and www.strongbox.ai .

