Electrify Expo Launches New EV Charging Zone to Educate Attendees

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, announced today the addition of a new EV Charging Zone, designed to educate attendees on all things EV charging as well as debunk old information still in the market. Building on the success of the Amazon Recharge Zone, which debuted in 2024, the new EV Charging Zone initiative is designed to provide attendees with an even more comprehensive experience to demystify EV Charging and build confidence in the transition to electric mobility.

The EV Charging Zone will feature interactive experiences, informative programming and an array of charging hardware, software and network brands exhibiting in this area. Attendees will have access to hands-on demonstrations, live Q&A sessions and resources aimed at exposing the myths about EV charging that still linger in the minds of EV shoppers. By answering critical questions and equipping consumers with accurate information, the EV Charging Zone aims to enhance the overall EV ownership experience and accelerate EV adoption.

“EV charging technology, speed and range have advanced significantly over the past decade, however consumers are oftentimes still negatively influenced by outdated information,” said BJ Birtwell, founder and CEO of Electrify Expo. “We’re creating a new space for attendees that not only educates about EV charging but also inspires confidence in going electric. We’ve seen firsthand how answering these questions onsite positively impacts the attendee experience at Electrify Expo and empowers them to feel ready about their decision to go electric.”

Highlights of the EV Charging Zone include:

Industry Representation: Enhanced exhibitor participation from EV charging hardware, service, installation and network brands, offering attendees a one-stop destination to learn about charging options tailored to their needs.

Enhanced exhibitor participation from EV charging hardware, service, installation and network brands, offering attendees a one-stop destination to learn about charging options tailored to their needs. Expanded Programming: More engaging sessions designed to answer top consumer questions and concerns about EV charging.

More engaging sessions designed to answer top consumer questions and concerns about EV charging. Interactive Experiences: Hands-on opportunities to explore the latest charging technologies and solutions.

Hands-on opportunities to explore the latest charging technologies and solutions. Mythbusting: Immersive and memorable experiences for attendees that debunk outdated industry information.

In its fourth year, Electrify Expo has evolved into a national festival touring eight cities offering an immersive space for consumers to explore the latest in electric mobility and sustainable technology. The introduction of the EV Charging Zone underscores Electrify Expo’s commitment to shaping the future of electrification by making it accessible and understandable for everyone. The EV Charging Zone is set to debut at the first stop on the 2025 Electrify Expo tour in Orlando.

Companies interested in exhibiting at the 2025 Electrify Expo locations can visit https://www.electrifyexpo.com/partner-registration .

The full tour schedule for 2025:

March 22-23: Orlando, FL

April 12-13: Phoenix, AZ

May 24-25: Dallas, TX **new city

June 21-22: Los Angeles, CA

July 12-13: Seattle, WA

August 23-24: San Francisco, CA

September 13-14: Chicago, IL **new city

October 17-19: New York, NY

For the full 2025 schedule and to secure tickets, visit www.electrifyexpo.com . Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, where consumers curious about EVs and technology come to experience the thrill of all things electric. The festival showcases the industry's leading brands through hands-on activations and experiences spanning EVs, micromobility, solar energy, charging solutions, powersports, automotive aftermarket, and connected home technology, providing attendees with immersive learning opportunities and memorable interactions. From high-powered demo courses to engaging education zones, Electrify Expo offers a unique space for consumers to explore and understand the latest in electrification and alternative energy and technology. Leading global brands and startups join Electrify Expo to connect with consumers who are shopping for or considering a shift to electric. In 2025, Electrify Expo’s nationwide tour will visit Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago and New York. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on X , Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact

Skyya PR

ee@skyya.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9bb3a946-937e-4c41-9968-3b6f9c7077bd

Charging Education at Electrify Expo Electrify Expo Launches New EV Charging Zone to Educate Attendees

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.