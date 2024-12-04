Allied Cooperative® Reduces Worker's Comp Loss Ratio by 70% using VelocityEHS Safety Solutions

Safety transformation achieved through innovative software implementation

CHICAGO, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, a global leader in enterprise EHS and ESG solutions, proudly announces that its customer, Allied Cooperative, achieved a 70% reduction in its worker’s compensation loss ratio in just nine months.

In 2023, following the merger of Allied Cooperative and ProVision Partners Cooperative, the organization identified an opportunity to modernize its safety management practices, transitioning from a primarily paper-based program to a data-driven approach.

“The biggest reason for looking into a software system was to easily gather data to help us establish the right metrics to drive change. We wanted insights to help us identify where administrative controls, policies, and programs were needed to reduce workplace incidents,” says Jerrod Buchholtz, Safety Director, Allied Cooperative.

After evaluating various options, the company selected the VelocityEHS Safety solution. By leveraging its Incident Management, Audits, and Inspections capabilities, Allied Cooperative gained the tools to identify and address critical safety concerns.

The analysis revealed that most injuries were due to slips, trips, falls, contusions, and sprains. With the insights gained through Velocity’s software tools, location managers were able to implement preventative controls in high-risk areas and significantly reduce the number of incidents. This both optimized productivity and drove risk reduction resulting in positive gains to Allied’s bottom line.

“Helping our clients achieve results like these is what drives us,” said Matt Airhart, CEO of VelocityEHS. “Allied Cooperative’s success demonstrates the power of proactive safety management. Our solutions are designed to anticipate and prevent injuries before they happen, ensuring safer workplaces and better business outcomes.”

Read the full case study to learn more about Allied’s program.

