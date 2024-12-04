Byrna Sets New One-Day Record on Cyber Monday Generating $1.4 Million in Product Sales; Total Revenue of $2.4 Million for Black Friday and Cyber Monday is More Than Double Last Year’s Record

Sales on Both Black Friday and Cyber Monday Surpass $1 Million Across Byrna.com and Amazon.com

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (“Byrna” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BYRN), a technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, today announced record-breaking sales from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, exceeding $2.4 million in combined revenue across Byrna.com and Amazon.com.

Black Friday Highlights (Byrna.com and Amazon.com):

Total order value of approximately $1,025,000, up 91% from approximately $537,000 in 2023.



Byrna.com order value increased 70% year-over-year to $710,000, while Amazon.com order value grew 162% to approximately $315,000.



Cyber Monday Highlights (Byrna.com and Amazon.com):

Total order value of approximately $1,381,000, a 188% increase from approximately $480,000 in 2023.



Byrna.com order value rose 189% to approximately $1,088,000, and Amazon order value jumped 183% to approximately $293,000.



The Company also highlighted the substantial growth of its email marketing capabilities. Byrna’s email list has grown by more than 200% year-over-year, reflecting the effectiveness of its digital marketing strategy. For the kick off to Black Friday promotion email alone, the Company sent over 595,000 emails, achieving a 57% open rate and substantial click-through engagement.

“This holiday shopping weekend demonstrates the significant momentum behind Byrna and the growing normalization of less-lethal personal security solutions,” said CEO Bryan Ganz. “Generating more than $1 million in orders on two separate days reflects the continued effectiveness of our marketing strategy and also the increasing resonance of our products with mainstream consumers.

“Just five years ago, Byrna’s total revenue for all of 2019 was $924,000, and now we’re achieving more than that in a single day. These results show how far we’ve come in building the less-lethal category and expanding our reach. We’re looking forward to building on this success throughout the holiday season and into 2025.”

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® SD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a less-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store.

