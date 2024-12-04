Diversifying plant protein options with new sustainably produced faba ingredients

Scarborough, Ont., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians not only look for high protein content in the plant-based food products available in grocery stores, but they also seek a wide variety that tastes good, are sustainably produced and meet their nutritional needs. Today, Protein Industries Canada co-invested in a project that is expanding the plant-protein food options by developing new high-protein ingredients using Canadian faba beans.

Griffith Foods, BFY Proteins, Botaniline and Faba Canada are each leveraging their expertise by collaborating to create functional, neutral-flavoured faba protein and processed ingredients for applications in consumer-packaged goods (CPGs). Their closed-loop value chain approach is expected to result in high-protein, reduced salt, and allergen-free products that appeal to the food industry and consumers.

“With support from the Protein Industries Cluster, this project consortium is helping boost Canada’s competitiveness in the global market while supporting new economic opportunities for Canadians in the ingredient manufacturing sector,” said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “This project is another example of how the Global Innovation Clusters are strengthening Canada’s key industries and leveraging innovative technologies to benefit Canadians.”

The partners are working to improve the processing method of faba bean proteins and processed ingredients to be scaled up until the ingredient can be commercialized. Their work is boosting Canada’s competitiveness in the global market, increasing Canada’s productivity, and supporting the country’s $25 billion opportunity in ingredient manufacturing and food processing.

“The investments into this project are benefitting the entire value chain, from farmer to consumer,” Protein Industries Canada Chief Financial Officer Kassandra Quayle said. “This approach supports the desirability of faba beans amongst producers, while the neutral flavour of the ingredients appeals to processors and consumers, all while adding value to Canadian crops and supporting Canada’s leadership in ingredient manufacturing and food processing.”

This $7.7 million project begins with Faba Canada extracting a high protein faba ingredient from Canadian faba beans using a dry processing method, allowing for a higher protein concentration. In the process, they will also work to de-flavour the protein ingredient to reduce the earthy notes.

Griffith Foods will then use the faba ingredient to extrude it into other value-added protein ingredients that can serve various industries, including meat alternatives and breadings.

“This project is a great example of how partnership across the value chain can come together and bring a sustainable and nutritious product to consumers,” Doug Pritchard, Griffith Foods Canada General Manager said. “Sustainability is connected to everything we do as a business, and we are dedicated to significantly improving the future with our business strategy. We are excited by the potential and by working together we can achieve our goals and create a sustainable future.”

“Faba Canada is very excited to be part of this project. We are grateful to Protein Industries Canada for their support and also to our two project partners who are world leaders in their areas of food processing,” Faba Canada President Brad Goudy said. “We are proud of our ability to provide a very high-quality, good-tasting, healthy and environmentally friendly food ingredient at an economical price. We are extremely happy to be playing a key role in establishing an industry for a very important crop for Western Canadian farmers that will help them become more sustainable and profitable in their farm operations.”

At the final link in the value chain, Botaniline and BFY Proteins will test the faba protein ingredients from Faba Canada and the processed protein ingredient from Griffith Foods in new consumer-ready food products. Using the new faba ingredients, the team will work to develop allergen-free and lower-sodium products, such as spreads and meat hybrids.

“The scientific excellence behind Botaniline and BFY Proteins is honoured to be a part of this consortium. Working with extraordinary resources through Faba Canada, Griffith Foods, and other scientific entities such as NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) and the Protein Industries Canada teams puts us on a fast track to demonstrate our ability to feed the world with plant-based food science,” Botaniline and BFY Proteins CEO / Managing Director Mark Celmer said.

Of the $7.7 million invested into this project, Protein Industries Canada committed $2.7 million, and the partners co-invested the remaining.

Protein Industries Canada is one of Canada’s five Global Innovation Clusters. Protein Industries Canada and its members are working to embrace the $25 billion opportunity presented by Canada’s ingredient manufacturing, food processing and bio-product sector. Projects such as these add value to, and create new markets for, Canadian crops, generating local jobs and supporting new economic development in locations across Canada. More information can be found at theroadto25billion.ca.

--

About Griffith Foods

Griffith Foods is a global product development partner supporting food companies to meet the evolving needs of consumers with high-quality, customized products. As a family business founded in 1919 and headquartered in Alsip, Illinois, USA, the company is known for collaborative innovation guided by its purpose to “blend care and creativity to nourish the world.” Griffith Foods, operating in over 40 countries, is helping to catalyze and build a sustainable food system. The company’s product capabilities range from seasonings and marinades to coating systems and sauces. For more information, visit www.griffithfoods.com

About BFY Proteins

BFY Proteins was formed in July of 2024 specifically to address the Faba Flour and Solid Form (NVP--Novel Vegetable Protein) growth opportunities in high protein nutrition in bars, shakes, vitamin and nutritional supplements, snack foods and spreadable butters including our own, proprietary; 100% allergen free, low sugar and low sodium alternatives to peanut and tree nut butters. We will be launching FAB-Butter™ in early 2025 as a healthier alternative to peanut, soy, sunflower and almond spreads.

About Botaniline, Inc.

Botaniline, like its sister company, BFY Proteins, is dedicated to incorporating 100% plant-based ingredients into ground proteins. Our breakthrough science is our OBB™ Ingredient that, when used in ground meats, Botaniline can maintain the taste, texture and other sensory aspects of a ground product; but ours are Allergen and Gluten Free and with up to 90% lower sodium, and 30% to 50% lower calories, saturated fats...and we eliminate ALL heavily processed chemical additives and extracts.

About Faba Canada Ltd.

Faba Canada is a western Canadian company focused on creating high quality, good tasting, economically priced plant-based protein and high purity starch concentrate made from low vicine/convince faba beans using a proprietary dry fractionation process. We are a majority farmer-owned company, and our processing facility is near Edmonton AB. Our beans are a tremendous environmental story, especially considering the fact that they require no nitrogen fertilizer, and they fix so much nitrogen that they leave significant amounts in the soil for subsequent crops.

