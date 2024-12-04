DigiKey Ranked #151 on Forbes’ 2024 List of America’s Largest Private Companies

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it has been ranked #151 on the 2024 list of America’s Largest Private Companies by Forbes. This is the third consecutive year the company has been included on the list.

Forbes began tracking private companies in 1985. This year’s ranking, with 275 companies, is the largest since 2008, the last year before the threshold was doubled to $2 billion. Inclusion on the list is based on having $2 billion or more in revenue from the most recent fiscal year. For 85% of list members, that means revenues for calendar 2023. Others have fiscal years that ended as recently as October 2024.

DigiKey is one of only 10 companies in the Capital Goods category, ranking at #5 within their category. DigiKey is one of only eight companies headquartered in Minnesota on the list, ranking at #3 within the state. The full list can be viewed on the Forbes website.

“DigiKey is honored to be recognized by Forbes for the third year in a row as one of the largest private companies in America,” said Linda Johnson, executive vice president of operations for DigiKey. “Our continued inclusion on the list is a testament to our hard-working team members and their passion for improvement. We’re committed to delivering results for our customers and suppliers as they drive innovation around the globe.”

The company sees 2025 as another strong year for design activity. It continues to invest in more robust and predictive web search functionality, higher inventory levels and increased automation in the DigiKey warehouse, which all benefit customers by providing an easy and efficient research, shopping and delivery experience.

