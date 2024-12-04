33Across Expands Partnership with PubMatic, Integrating Lexicon’s Addressable Capabilities for Enhanced Cookieless Audience Reach

New Integration Enables PubMatic Buyers to Target Cookieless Audiences Across 500+ Audience Segments and Increase Publisher Monetization

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 33Across, an addressable infrastructure designed for the open web, today announced an expansion of its partnership with PubMatic to incorporate Lexicon’s addressability capabilities. With this integration with PubMatic Connect, buyers can now target cookieless audiences across more than 500 unique audience segments, offering greater scale and precision in their programmatic advertising campaigns across connected TV, digital out-of-home, and the open web.

The partnership between 33Across and PubMatic tackles a key challenge in today’s advertising landscape: reaching audiences in cookieless environments. By leveraging Lexicon’s addressable technology, PubMatic’s clients can now target, frequency cap, and expand campaigns to cookieless audiences. Additionally, these new capabilities offer PubMatic’s supply partners enhanced monetization opportunities, allowing them to engage cookieless users through differentiated demand.

Key features of the partnership include:

Lexicon: 33Across’ identity resolution technology, Lexicon, enables programmatic buyers to reach users across all browser types, extending the reach of their campaigns and optimizing performance in cookieless environments.

33Across’ identity resolution technology, Lexicon, enables programmatic buyers to reach users across all browser types, extending the reach of their campaigns and optimizing performance in cookieless environments. Audience Curation: 33Across provides over a decade of audience-building expertise, with segments tailored to B2B, B2C, and demographic needs. With over 1,000 audience segments built from first-party publisher data across 800,000 publishers, buyers can now target users in categories such as auto, politics, and sports.

33Across provides over a decade of audience-building expertise, with segments tailored to B2B, B2C, and demographic needs. With over 1,000 audience segments built from first-party publisher data across 800,000 publishers, buyers can now target users in categories such as auto, politics, and sports. PubMatic Connect: Connect leverages addressable signals from across the open internet to help media buyers effectively reach audiences and drive performance.



“Expanding our supply-side audience partnership with PubMatic to include Lexicon capabilities is a pivotal move in helping marketers connect with users across all browsers,” said Paul Bell, President of 33Across. “By integrating cookieless addressability into PubMatic Connect, we’re empowering clients to expand their reach while prioritizing user privacy. This collaboration highlights our mutual commitment to identity-driven, privacy-compliant solutions in a cookieless landscape, advancing the effectiveness of audience targeting.”

“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with 33Across by integrating Lexicon’s addressable capabilities into Connect,” said Howard Luks, VP of Audience Solutions at PubMatic. “This collaboration will provide our clients with innovative solutions that enhance audience targeting in an evolving privacy-first landscape. By leveraging Lexicon’s technology, we can offer our buyers unparalleled precision and scale, while also driving increased monetization opportunities for our publishers.”

About 33Across

33Across makes the programmatic advertising ecosystem work without cookies, across supply-side platforms, demand-side platforms, publishers, data companies, agencies, and everything in between. Leading global advertisers, platforms, and publishers rely on 33Across to move past cookies and reach consumers in a simple, fair, and transparent manner.

For more information visit www.33across.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, and X (Twitter).

About PubMatic

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

Media Contact

Audree Hernandez

Jmac PR for 33Across

33across@jmacpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.